Soledad O’Brien opposes free speech at hearing, she’s nuts (video)









Right now a paid propagandist of Qatar, Soledad O’Brien, is urging cable networks to not book liars. Democrat media gets to decide who is a liar. When she announced she’d be a witness at today’s McCarthy II hearings, she listed all the corporations she worked for but left out Al Jazeera.

She’s insane, really, she wants to stop media from covering people she decides are liars. By rights, that should eliminate legacy media.

O’Brien claims the media is booking neo-Nazis. She thinks all people on the right are neo-Nazis.

You can see where they are going with this be looking at what led up to these hearings.

The Democrat Party characterized free speech about the allegedly corrupt election as seditious and they called the January 6th riot an insurrection. They did the same thing with revelations of Hunter Biden’s ties to China and the Ukraine, and COVID. That’s what preceded today’s hearing. Democrats decided that just discussing it is treasonous. Social media has silenced all discussion of anything they disagree with basically.

Watch:



