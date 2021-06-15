Fox 26 reporter says on air she’s been muzzled, recorded them, gave it to Project Veritas



















Fox 26 Houston reporter Ivory Hecker interrupted her weather report to say Fox News Corp was silencing her. They won’t let her report certain information. She said live, on-air, that she has been secretly taping them. She has given it all to Project Veritas.

“Before we get to that story, I want to let you the viewers that Fox Corp. has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you the viewers,” she said. “And from what I’m gathering, I am not the only reporter being subjected to this.”

“I am going to be releasing some recordings,” she continued, “About what goes on behind the scenes at Fox, because it applies to you the viewers. I found a non-profit journalism group called Project Veritas that is going to help put that out tomorrow, so tune into them.”

Watch:

I’ve been warning everyone about the Fox Corporation for YEARS now. They don’t let people who speak the cold hard truth on their network anymore. Looking forward to seeing what Project Veritas and this brave local (former?) Fox Reporter put out tomorrow. CANCEL FOX NEWS!! pic.twitter.com/FfaQfzFwD5 — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 14, 2021

