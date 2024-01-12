Fox Cancels My Pillow Ads – No Reason Given

Mike Lindell was on Steve Bannon’s show to explain that Fox has canceled My Pillow commercials. He’s been giving them $100 million a year for advertisements. Lindell is very concerned about his business but mostly about what this does to free speech.

“Fox News has canceled MyPillow, and I don’t have the reasons why yet,” said Lindell. He then speculated that the cancellation might be linked to his brand’s association with Trump, saying, “They know my brand is branded right with our great real President Donald Trump.” He also mentioned it could be tied to his recent decision to bring Lou Dobbs into his network.

“You give them $100 million a year, at least in the filings, to buy advertising,” he stated in disbelief at Fox News.

“Hundreds of millions of dollars,” Lindell iterated.

You go after a company because your CEO is concerned about helping save our country and secure our election platforms,” he lamented.

Maybe it is not tied to hiring Lou Dobbs but rather because we’re in the election season.

They’re no better than Bed, Bath, and Beyond who pulled all his merchandise and then went bankrupt.

BREAKING: FOX NEWS HAS CANCELLED https://t.co/5reI2X5g8w JUST DAYS AFTER MIKE LINDELL HIRED LOU DOBBS FOR A SHOW ON HIS NETWORK THEY WILL NOT LET HIM RUN ADS! FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP: https://t.co/F8Fyo5Hjsp pic.twitter.com/QxCng3zdoJ — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) January 12, 2024

