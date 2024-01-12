Newt on the Goal of the Corruption of Obama, Clinton, and Biden

Newt Gingrich pointedly and brilliantly explained the “horrendous” problems we face this year.

“It is Barack Obama who corrupts the Justice Department. It is Hillary Clinton who routinely breaks the law and gets away with it, and now we have Joe Biden, who’s learned. He’s learned from Obama that it doesn’t matter what you do. If you’re a Liberal Democrat, you will not be prosecuted.

“He learned from Hillary that a person in high public office can get millions and millions of dollars, and they learned from watching Donald Trump that a true outsider willing to take on the entire system could destroy their entire machine.

“So, what you’re seeing across the country is a desperate last ditch effort by a corrupt machine to destroy their most dangerous opponent in a way which not only breaks the Constitution, destroys the rule of law, and establishes a moment of bitterness which I think will last for a generation or more.

“I think this is going to be a horrendous year. And we just need to understand the people who want to control America and dictate to the rest of us will break any law, lie about any topic, and manipulate the system any way they can, and that includes a lot of the elite news media.”

Watch:

