The Mob Are Anti-America, Cheering on Houthis

Allahu Akbar, Death to America, Death to Israel, A Curse Upon the Jews, Victory to Islam. ~ Houthi slogan

A communist group named the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) is cheering on the Houthis, and they’ve joined up with the pro-Hamas progressive groups, mobbing cities and blocking roads.

The so-called pro-Palestine protesters are not just anti-Israel. These people are anti-American, and they hate everyone. The American communists have joined them, and now they are protesting the US and UK bombing – a very minimal attack – of Houthis in Yemen after they attacked the US 26 times.

These people are in America, condemning America. They are an anti-Semitic and anti-American group.

It’s no coincidence that they have the exact same views as Revcom, The Revolutionary Communist Party. They support Houthis, who are terrorists.

Ryan Mauro of Capital Research wrote:

By endorsing Hamas and the Houthis as anti-colonialists, the far left enables these terrorist groups to reach a new “liberal” and “progressive” audience and to expand their political support in the U.S. beyond their tiny Islamist constituencies. Extremists who would otherwise be universally denounced are instead celebrated as freedom fighters because of this anti-colonialist framework. Just look at the massive pro-Hamas protests on U.S. college campuses.

How moronic is it that we have open borders and anyone can come into the country?

They are disrupting major cities every weekend, chanting, “US and UK go to hell.” They’re not chanting, “Israel, go to Hell.”

They’re also chanting, “Yemen, Yemen, Make us proud, turn another ship around.”

BREAKING: Anti-Israel protesters react to the airstrikes against Yemen by gathering at Times Square in New York City, chanting: “UK and US go to hell” pic.twitter.com/C0QBROjF3j — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 12, 2024

In February 2021, the Biden administration took the Houthis off the terrorist list that Donald Trump put them on. Allegedly, they did it because – inexplicably – they thought it would encourage Houthis to stop terrorizing. The administration likely took them off the list because they wanted to reverse everything Donald Trump did.

Biden’s administration also cut arms sales to Saudi Arabia who were containing these madmen.

Democrats actually run against making America great.

Houthis have even brought back slavery.

If you think this slavery is out of the ordinary think again. There is a neighbourhood in Gaza called “The Slaves”.

Useful idiots in parliament square yesterday were cheering the Houthis who are sex slavers.

Wake the fuck up. https://t.co/8YtBeJuePT — Greg (@EG__79) January 8, 2024

