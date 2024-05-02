Fox Cancels The Trial of Hunter Biden Series

Fox News caved when confronted with a lawsuit by Hunter Biden. They removed “The Trial of Hunter Biden” series from its Fox Nation streaming service.

The Biden attorneys raised concerns over the documentary including sexually explicit images of Biden. Even though they well represent Hunter, they argued that images, potentially obtained through hacking, may violate state revenge porn laws.

They came from Hunter’s laptop, which computer repairman Mac Issac had every right to go through.

“This program was produced in and has been available since 2022. We are reviewing the concerns that have just been raised and — out of an abundance of caution in the interim — have taken it down,” a Fox News Media spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The Trial of Hunter Biden” was a six-part documentary series produced by Fox Nation. It aimed to provide an in-depth look into the legal and political controversies surrounding Hunter, the son of President Joe Biden.

The series included reenactments with commentary of various allegations against Hunter, such as those involving his business dealings in Ukraine and China and his drug and prostitute addictions.

It would be ironic if the Left can torch Donald Trump with lawfare but Fox can’t tell the truth about the Biden crack-addicted son.

Related