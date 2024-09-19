Fox Cuts a Guest’s Mic for Saying Dems Want Trump Dead

Jonathan Gilliam told Stuart Varney on his Fox News show that Democrats want Donald Trump dead and had his mic cut.

I find it very unprofessional that @Varneyco cuts my interview and calls the facts being presented to the American citizenry, a conspiracy, after I stated the obvious truth based on the totality of the circumstances surrounding the repeated assasination attempts against… — Jonathan T Gilliam (@JGilliam_SEAL) September 17, 2024

It’s ironic since a poll of 1,000 registered voters, taken by Scott Rasmussen on behalf of Napolitan News, reported that many do want him dead:



A near-majority think Trump or his campaign were involved, and they call Republicans conspiracy theorists:

Forty-nine percent (49%) of Democrats think it’s at least somewhat likely that Trump himself or the Trump campaign was involved in the assassination attempt, with 21% saying it was very likely. Fifty-two percent (52%) of Republicans think it’s at least somewhat likely that the Democratic Party or the Harris campaign was involved, with 28% saying it’s very likely.

“The desensitization of some Americans following the second assassination [attempt] of former President Trump is alarming,” writes Napolitan News. “Seventeen percent (17%) of voters believe America would have been better off if former President Trump had been killed in last week’s attempted assassination.”

Democrat media and leadership have convinced Democrats Trump is inhuman and deserves to die.

DEMOCRATS DEHUMANIZING DONALD TRUMP

Since the second assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Democrats have run all over each other, blaming Trump for being attacked. They have used the attempt to denigrate him, knowing he’s a target.

Take Jen Psaki and Elizabeth Warren as typical examples.

Jen Psaki and Elizabeth Warren claim President Trump’s behavior puts us all at risk. They made the comments one day after another deranged shooter tried to kill him.

Fox News reported about the discussion on MNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki” on Monday.

“And you hear this ‘fight, fight, fight’ chant, which you heard Trump do right after the shooting in Butler. We saw that once again on TRUTH Social,” the host said to Warren, adding, “That does scare me a little bit.”

Democrats use the word “fight” all the time. They somehow convince people that it’s different when Trump says it.

Saturday Joe Biden will make a speech on television in which he condemns America as a racist white supremacist country calling us “extremists”. He will emphasize the fact that Trump in his j6 speech said ‘we will fight’. Here is 10 minutes of Democrats inciting violence speech. pic.twitter.com/dVkMslZqEE — Skye Gunn (@Skye_Gunn) January 5, 2024

Psaki was referring to Trump’s immediate reaction to the first attempt against his life at a rally in Pennsylvania in July, where he immediately jumped to his feet after being shot in the ear and told his supporters to “fight, fight, fight.”

The day after the second attempt on his life, Trump posted a campaign ad to his TRUTH Social account captioned with his Pennsylvania rallying cry, “FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!!!!!”

Warren agreed with Psaki that Trump’s rhetoric was scary. Before sharing her feelings about his behavior, she acknowledged using the term “fight” as political rhetoric. Still, she insisted that hers was not an allusion to violence, whereas Trump’s could be.

“So, I have to say – look, I’m a fighter. I have written books that talk about fighting,” she began, referencing her two books, “You Don’t Get What You Don’t Fight For” and “This Fight is Our Fight.”

She continued, “But I mean [fight] with words. That’s all that this means. In a democracy, we need to be able to go back and forth with our words. We need to be able to disagree and to put those issues in front of the American people. That’s how we inform people about our positions. That’s how we get back in and make a decision that the majority of Americans want. And it’s only by talking about those.”

They both agreed he couldn’t have the benefit of the doubt. It’s irrational but effective, and, of course, they want him dead.