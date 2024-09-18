Transforming the USA Into a Democrat Third World

There has been much said about Haitian migrants eating pets, and it has become a political football. The issue is not whether they do or don’t. The issue is what this has done to the small town of Springfield and other towns nationwide. It’s not the migrants’ fault, but they are the problem. Massive immigration without assimilation will destroy this country.

The globalist elites in both parties and the hateful media are against the American people. They are winning.

The migrants are getting social security numbers and driver’s licenses, so many will vote. They are even registering to vote. All states are becoming California and New York. People have no idea how bad this will get.

I personally want the first female president to be Margaret Thatcher or Indira Gandhi, not an airhead cackler who is fine with destroying the Constitution and the country.

The massive immigration is deliberately directed mostly at red and purple states. They come from the worst countries in the world but provide cheap labor.

As Trump said, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” Vote!

As for the animals:

Judicial watch obtained records of 911 calls about missing pets from Springfield, OH. DeWine lied. The mayor lied. The media lied.https://t.co/ejIW04XM4G pic.twitter.com/uz3CiCgGLf — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) September 18, 2024

Newsweek Offered Examples:

“The influx of refugees is straining the social safety net, overwhelming medical centers and schools, and raising housing costs as unscrupulous landlords take advantage of Haitians while displacing residents in a city that already had a 22 percent poverty rate.

“Residents are frustrated with the lack of support and angry at the unnecessary chaos. As Setys Kelly, a Springfield area resident, told me, “Many of the homes have been condemned previously, and now [the refugees] are living in them. They have no water sometimes, no sanitation system, no heat. They’ve been seen publicly nude in Buck Creek, bathing.”

“She also explained how the influx is impacting the school system. “The school systems are overloaded. The first week of school we had 300 new Haitian students that had never attended school here before. Last year, they were getting about 40 new kids per week at the school system, and it was costing approximately $10,000 per student, per year, to educate them.”

“Many of these students can’t speak English, which causes issues between them and their teachers while also costing the district tens of thousands of dollars in new accommodations.”

Nothing upsets liberals more than complaints about mass Third World immigration to our country. https://t.co/BAKGfnf6Xr — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 18, 2024

Another problem is the one Democrats set up.

Daily Signal reports that experts say somewhere between 1.5 million and 2.7 million illegal immigrants are likely to cast a ballot in the 2024 elections, affecting races from dogcatcher to president of the United States.

The historic flood of illegal immigrants during the Biden-Harris administration has also padded voter rolls, thanks to controversial federal legislation from the Clinton administration. Daily Signal reports that if illegal immigrants and other noncitizens vote in the same proportion as in previous U.S. elections, the number will range from 1.5 million to nearly 3 million votes.

And, by the way, if they vote and you complain, you could end up in a prison next to J6 rebels.