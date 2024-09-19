New Yorkers Show Up by the Tens of Thousands for Donald Trump

The regular New Yorkers, the working people, showed up by the tens of thousands at the Trump rally in Nassau Coliseum on Long Island last night. The working people are moving more and more to Donald Trump because the elites are not there for them. In fact, quite the opposite. They want to rule over us.

There were a lot more people outside the venue, watching from the parking lot.

This is Sentinel’s New York at the Nassau Coliseum:

Trumps Long Island rally at the Nassau Coliseum is packed! Over 60,000 tickets were requested.

He doesn't speak until 7:00!



The best example of this is the shift of the working people in the Teamsters by nearly 60% to Donald Trump, the blue-collar billionaire. If Republicans don’t mess this up, it’s a worthy movement to the people, away from elites.

President Trump reacts to the Teamsters not endorsing Comrade Kamala: "They took a poll and we got 60% in the poll… that was sort of a big event. Nobody ever expected a thing like that to happen."

The decision by The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is a blow to Democrats.

Axios

The decision is a blow to Democrats, who have historically enjoyed the Teamsters’ support, but there had been suspense over a possible endorsement this year after Sean O’Brien in July became the first-ever union president to speak at the Republican National Convention.

The Teamsters endorsed President Biden in 2020, but when Biden was still the Democratic presidential nominee this cycle, the union was considering not endorsing either candidate.

Politico

The powerful labor union is deeply connected to working-class voters in battleground states who could be crucial to the outcome of November’s election. It cited a lack of consensus among its million-plus members, and the non-endorsement is a sizable blow for Vice President Kamala Harris, given the Biden administration’s unabashed union loyalty during his term.

The Washington Post, New York Times, CNN, NPR, NBC, CBS, Newsweek, WSJ were all shocked by the move, and see it as a blow.

The Crack in the Union Wall

Teamsters President Sean O’Brien did not endorse a candidate right after meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris at his union’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

“We talked about Teamster issues,” O’Brien said in response to a question from the Washington Examiner. “We talked about how important our members are in this process, the 1.3 million members, and what their wants and needs are. There’s no secret that the Teamsters union is very different than most unions, and I mean that with total respect.”

“We don’t just represent registered Democrats. We represent registered Republicans and independents, and we have to take that into consideration,” O’Brien said. “[Harris] recognized the diversity of our membership as it relates to political affiliation.”

Most other nonpolice unions largely stuck with Harris, but the Teamsters are the largest. Democrats give perks to unions, and unions help fund their campaigns, but Democrats are at the same time hurting them in a significant way with illegal foreigners as cheap labor, sending the auto industry into oblivion with mandated EVs, and so on.