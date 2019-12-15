Fox forgot who made them #1 & those same people might forget them

President Donald Trump was greatly displeased with the Fox News Channel on Saturday night over their attempts to be “politically correct.” Disgraced FBI Director James Comey and House Intelligence Committee Chairman, Adam ‘shifty’ Schiff (D-CA) will make appearances on Fox News Sunday.

They will be interviewed by leftist never Trumper Chris Wallace. Wallace will be supportive of them, and will possibly swoon. He will let them spin for the Fox audience. Both interviewees are reported to be liars. That is why the President is ripping into Fox.

“Hard to believe that @FoxNews will be interviewing sleazebag & totally discredited former FBI Director James Comey, & also corrupt politician Adam “Shifty” Schiff. Fox is trying sooo hard to be politically correct, and yet they were totally shut out from the failed Dem debates!” the president tweeted.

Hard to believe that @FoxNews will be interviewing sleazebag & totally discredited former FBI Director James Comey, & also corrupt politician Adam “Shifty” Schiff. Fox is trying sooo hard to be politically correct, and yet they were totally shut out from the failed Dem debates! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

in another tweet, he wrote, “Both Commiecast MSNBC & Fake News CNN are watching their Ratings TANK. Fredo on CNN is dying. Don’t know why @FoxNews wants to be more like them? They’ll all die together as other outlets take their place. Only pro Trump Fox shows do well. Rest are nothing.”

Then he asked, “How’s Shep doing?”

Both Commiecast MSNBC & Fake News CNN are watching their Ratings TANK. Fredo on CNN is dying. Don’t know why @FoxNews wants to be more like them? They’ll all die together as other outlets take their place. Only pro Trump Fox shows do well. Rest are nothing. How’s Shep doing? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

NOT MUCH FOR FOX VIEWERS AT FOX

The President isn’t wrong.

The Fox audience will move on to OANN, Newsmax, Levin, podcasts with O’Reilly or Bongino, or just go to streaming. The Fox movement to the left is obvious.

Is politically correctness motivating Fox? Their daytime shows, with some exceptions like Fox & Friends, are left-wing and anti-Trumpers are welcomed.

Perhaps they just got sick of fighting the Brock-Soros machine hurting their bottom line. The problem for them is, while still leading MSNBC and, of course, CNN, in ratings on cable, they too suffer from sinking ratings. If they can’t remember who got them to where they are, those same people will forget them too.

Fox News daytime doesn’t have much for Trump supporters. It has a lot of propaganda from the left-wing point of view.

The President’s comments have caused a feeding frenzy from the leftist trolls on Twitter. It’s not worth repeating. They aren’t the real world and don’t speak for at least half the country, and possibly a lot more.