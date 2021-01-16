Fox has a guest with big pic of Mao in background — very appropriate

A Fox News guest on Thursday spoke on air with a huge photo of Chinese dictator Mao Zedong on his wall. You couldn’t miss it. That’s appropriate given where we are headed under puppet Biden and the Democrats.

Harold Ford is allegedly renting a vacation home from a Maoist. We don’t doubt Ford’s political bent is along the same lines as the landlord.

“Wow, @HaroldFordJr rockin’ the Warhol Mao over the fireplace,” RealClearPolitics co-founder Tom Bevan tweeted during an appearance by former Democratic congressman Harold Ford Jr. on Special Report With Bret Baier. “I liked the Muhammad Ali better.”

Wow, @HaroldFordJr rockin’ the Warhol Mao over the fireplace. I liked the Muhammad Ali better. pic.twitter.com/lqwmDKegpM — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) January 14, 2021

