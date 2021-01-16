Viking guy wasn’t planning to kidnap and kill anyone, another lie

A Justice Department court filing had revealed an alleged plan that rioters designed to “capture and assassinate” elected officials during last week’s raid on the U.S. Capitol.

Federal prosecutors in the filing asked an Arizona judge to detain Jacob Chansley, an Arizona man who was pictured wearing face and body makeup and buffalo horns while standing at Vice President Mike Pence’s desk in the Senate.

Chansley, aka Jake Angeli, is set to appear in a federal court on Friday.

Scary, isn’t it? Only it’s not true.

NO EVIDENCE THAT’S TRUE

The acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia on Friday said there is no “direct evidence” suggesting that rioters who breached the Capitol last week were planning to kidnap or kill lawmakers.

“We don’t have any direct evidence of kill-capture teams,” U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin told reporters Friday.

Federal prosecutors in a different district—in Arizona—had issued a court filing alleging there was evidence rioters wanted “to capture and assassinate elected officials.”

Arizona prosecutors previously said that “Qanon shaman” Jacob Chansley, seen wearing horns and shirtless in the Senate chamber, allegedly left a note saying that “it’s only a matter of time, justice is coming.” They further stipulated “strong evidence, including Chansley’s own words and actions at the Capitol, supports that the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States government.”

That claim was also echoed by Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), a critic of President Donald Trump.

Another incidence of the Keystone Cops at work.

SHAMAN CHANSLEY IS A CLIMATE CHANGE AGITATOR

Also, turns out Chansley, the “Viking” guy, is a radical climate change/Green New Deal activist…seems like he’d be an unlikely Trump supporter.

His mother said he hadn’t eaten for four days because the officials wouldn’t give him organic food. So much better to starve to death apparently.

A shaman climate activist is a Trump supporter?

He’s obviously a man of the Left.

Related