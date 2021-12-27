Fox Host Calls for “Out of Control Power Drunk” Fauci to Be “Fired”

“Out of control and power drunk,” Anthony Fauci needs to be fired as Fox News host Will Cain said on Monday morning.

He suggests journalists ask Tony what the limits of his power might be.

Knowing Fauci, he would pretend he has no power and only makes suggestions for collective mental health.

Watch:

Meanwhile, Tony doesn’t care at all about the collateral damage.

SOME OF THE COLLATERAL DAMAGE

According to Dr. Mark McDonald, a clinical psychiatrist for children and adolescents, thr lockdown policies and mask mandates will create a generation of children who exhibit lower IQs and signs of social brain damage. He made the comments during an interview with host Cindy Drukier of a Dec. 25 episode of NTD’s The Nation Speaks.

The masks, “zoom schools,” and lockdown mandates lead to “deprivation overall, of social contact, [of] not being able to see faces, being stuck at home all day long, has actually caused brain damage to the youngsters,” said McDonald.

In another interview in the episode, the director of Oxford University’s Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine, Professor Carl Heneghan, cited evidence that pandemic restrictions and the “fear we instill into children” has led to “worsening” of “psychological problems.”

“School closures contributed to increased anxiety, loneliness and stress; negative feelings due to COVID-19 increased with the duration of school closures,” the study reported. “Deteriorating mental health was found to be worse in females and older adolescents.” Read more at NTD News.

Related