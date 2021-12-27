Biden Still Has 36% Job Approval in Latest Poll as He Destroys the US

Civiqs polling revealed Sunday that a whopping 36% of registered voters approve of Biden’s job performance. That must be his family, the criminals, the people who don’t know what’s going on, and the communists.
The crime wave, inflation, Americans stranded in Afghanistan, and 13 service members and 700 Afghans murdered in the same country. have Biden’s job performance at a 55% disapproval.
Biden’s approval among 18 to 34 years old is 28%. Among those who are 35 to 64, it’s in the high 30s. Those over 65 and older give him a 41% approval.
There is always that 9% who have no opinion. Who are these people?
Only 29 percent of white individuals approve of Biden’s performance — probably because he’s instituting anti-white racism throughout the government and schools — and 64 percent disapprove.
Black Americans, a key voting bloc for the Democrats’ insane agenda, has approval among 18 to 34 years old is at 36%. Hispanic voters have Biden at 48%. Why?
Only five states approve of Biden’s performance: California (45 – 44 percent), Hawaii (49 – 41 percent), Maryland (46 – 43 percent), Massachusetts (48 – 39 percent), and Vermont (53-36 percent).
Even New York and Illinois don’t approve.
The poll sampled 144,126 registered voters from January 20 to December 25.
He’s not done destroying our economy yet; he has three more years to finally kill it. We’ll be using Chinese money by then.
At the rate we are going, and the Chinese, we will be using Crypto because Fiat Currency will be worthless. As my brother says, Crypto will be backed by Gold, Silver, and a lot of Lead. In a crashed economy, a single bullet can feed you for a week and a box of bullets can protect you. When the crash happens, and it will if they get away with Build Back Broke, the Big Blue Cities will eat their pets, then each other; then they will die!
I don’t see how the polls can say that 41% of retirees approve of Traitor Joe. The real number is near zero since they see their retirement savings going up in smoke and everything costing more. The only way they can get a number like that is to poll the senile populations in old age jail. I mean retirement homes.