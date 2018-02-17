Fox Host Calls Out Trash Talking Dribbler LeBron in a “Dumb Jock Alert”

LeBron James trashes the President non-stop and expects no one to respond. He recently went on a rant with Kevin Durant and a bimbo friend. He said about the President, “The number one job in America, the point of the person, is someone who doesn’t understand the people and really don’t give a f**k about the people.”

A LITTLE BACKGROUND

Laura Ingraham did respond. She told him to “shut up and dribble” and suggested he be given a “dumb jock” award.

Hard to argue with that!

‘Shut up and dribble’ — Fox News’s Laura Ingraham to LeBron and Kevin Durant after their criticism of President Trump pic.twitter.com/0BlokQDIIl — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 16, 2018

Then the great dividers in the media called it racist because insulting a black person is apparently racism. Joy Reid thinks Laura Ingraham made the comments for one reason: “They’re mad because they stand outside the velvet rope of popular culture, stuck with the likes of Ted Nugent”.

Reid is delusional. We all don’t want to be behind their velvet rope. We think they’re crazy.

THE RESPONSE

The media and a number of celebrities said Laura Ingraham is a racist for saying, “Shut up and dribble”. It’s not true. She wrote a book years ago, Shut Up and Sing, and has used variations of it to call out various people, white or black.