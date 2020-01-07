Fox host explains why he doesn’t care if Iran’s cultural sites are hit

President Trump warned Iran Saturday that the U.S. will hit as many as 52 Iranian sites — one for each of the American hostages held in 1979 — “very hard” if Tehran retaliates for the U.S. killing Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter. “The USA wants no more threats!”

When I first read this, I thought the part about “Iranian culture” could mean a lot of things besides museums and mosques and it’s not likely Trump would do it. However, Senator Lindsey Graham said he tried to talk him out of referencing “cultural sites,” although the President didn’t exactly say that.

Ilhan Omar and others in the socialist Democrat Party called the President a war criminal. Meanwhile, Soleimani is an actual war criminal.

It caused a lot of harsh criticism since those are civilian sites and that is off-bounds.

FOX HOST DOESN’T CARE ABOUT IRAN’S CULTURAL SITES

Princeton graduate and decorated army veteran, Pete Hegseth hosted The Five yesterday and said he doesn’t care about Iran’s cultural sites. He believes they would do the same and that it is their goal. Hegseth was making a point — they do really want to destroy the USA.

“I don’t care about Iranian cultural sites, and I’ll tell you why,” Hegseth said on The Five. “If Iran could — if you understand the Islamic Republic of Iran, of Islamists — if they could, if they had the power, they would destroy every single one of our cultural sites and build a mosque on top of it.”

“If you don’t understand the nature of our enemy, you’re foolish about…whether or not you are happy that Soleimani is dead,” Hegseth said. “This guy exported terrorism for that regime for 40 years. And the fact Democrats in this country can’t take a pause to say, ‘This is a good thing, now let’s figure out how to prevent an Iranian bomb’ … is shameful.”

Iranians have promised to take over the world with Sharia law. The rest of us are infidels.

The U.S. should stay away from civilian sites where possible, and we should stay away from war. However, we understand Hegseth’s point.

THEY ARE CONQUERING THE WEST

They already bragged that they took over the West with mass migration. Listen to this report about England becoming majority Muslim. No one screens for religion so countries don’t really know how many are radical theocrats.

Iranian News Brags they have Conquered the UK Without Firing a Shot! “Muslim pop. of England smashes 3 million mark for 1st time ever – Some parts of London are now almost 50% Islamic” Iran doesn’t need Sulaimani when they have leftist politicians in the UK doing his bidding. pic.twitter.com/X1N680ZIaS — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) January 6, 2020

Americans don’t understand the enemy. An Iraqi consulate in Detroit is holding a memorial for the ‘martyr’ terror-general Qassem Soleimani.