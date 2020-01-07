Stampede kills 40 at Soleimani funeral where many were forced to attend

At least 40 people died, and about another 192 were injured at the funeral for Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in his hometown of Kerman, Iran, the AP reported, based on reports from Iran TV.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei openly wept Monday at Soleimani’s memorial service in Tehran.

MILLIONS PACKED TOGETHER

It is reported that millions of people poured into the streets for the funeral procession of the terror general who was killed last Friday by a U.S. drone. He was targeted after he orchestrated an attack on a U.S. embassy in Baghdad and was planning other attacks to include kidnapping and executions of diplomats and military personnel.

The enormous crowds packed together caused panic. After the panic, hundreds of people were seen lying on the ground with emergency workers trying to revive the injured. Dozens of others have apparently been left for dead, The New York Times reported.

During the Tehran funeral, people in the streets reportedly chanted “Death to America,” with one poster reading: “It is our right to seek a harsh revenge.

Soleimani’s burial was delayed due to the tragedy. There are reports that the people were forced to attend the funeral or strongly encouraged. We don’t really know what goes on over there, but we do know their propaganda is eaten up by our leftist media.

MSNBC anchor Katy Tur was wowed by the crowds. Tur said the turnout was “a stunning show of solidarity” and added that it “seems President [Donald] Trump did what the Iranian government has been unable to do: unite the country.”

PEOPLE WERE FORCED TO ATTEND

She should have added that a Washington Post op-ed on Monday by Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad advises Americans to not believe Iranian propaganda.

“Without doubt, Soleimani had support among hard-liners and regime loyalists. The regime is not taking any chances, though. In the city of Ahvaz, where large numbers of people turned out to mourn Soleimani, the government has forced students and officials to attend. It provided free transport and ordered shops to shut down. According to videos sent to me by people inside the country, the authorities are making little kids write essays praising the fallen commander. First-graders who didn’t know how to write were encouraged to cry for Soleimani,” she writes.

Alinejad also writes, “This past November, thousands of Iranians took to the streets across the country to protest against the regime, in the biggest challenge to the clerical rule in 40 years. According to Reuters, more than 1,500 people were killed by security forces, including units of Soleimani’s Revolutionary Guard, and at least 7,000 have been arrested. The Internet was shut down for five days. Tehran has yet to release official figures of its own, which suggests the death toll may have been even higher.”

