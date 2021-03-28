Fox host heard Barack Obama is calling the shots for Biden









Charlie Kirk and Christian Walker joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures today. They discussed the extreme radical platform of the Biden administration.

Mrs. Bartiromo said she heard from her sources that Barack Obama is the man behind the curtain.

“I know Biden’s on the phone all the time with Obama and I’m hearing he’s running things from behind the scenes,” she said.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki already said that Biden is in frequent contact with Barack Obama. This could explain why Biden hired Obama’s staff including his key advisor, Valerie Jarrett.

Recently, a tape of Obama saying he’d run for a third term if he could run the government from his exercise room. Maybe he is. Jarrett once said that Americans were hungry for seemingly limitless executive authority. Like Obama, Jarrett has deep communist family ties.

Watch:

