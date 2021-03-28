DC Mayor seems to blame the victim of an armed carjacking by 2 girls









Far-far Left Mayor Muriel Bowser appeared to shame the innocent Pakistani Uber Eats driver by posting the following message of how one can avoid having his car stolen.

There is absolutely nothing he could have done. Nothing in this clip has one tip that would have saved him.

He was offering a public service and the perpetrators stunned him while he was driving. He’s the victim.

This is what Muriel thought was a good idea for some reason:

Muriel Bowser, the mayor of DC, sees a Pakistani immigrant murdered by black girls in cold blood and her response is: “Here’s 5 ways you can help reduce the opportunity for people to steal your car” How can you say his actions gave those girls an opportunity? That is sick https://t.co/LseqdMDT3S — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) March 28, 2021

THE CARJACKING AND MURDER

Two girls tried to hijack the victim’s Uber Eats driver’s car. The Pakistani victim, Mohammad Anwar, 66, of Springfield, Virginia, was driving for Uber Eats when two girls attempted to steal his car and tased him.

He was thrown from the car and died on Tuesday and two black girls, ages 13 and 15, were charged with murder.

The police said in their report that the crash happened when he was shocked by a stun gun by two teenagers who were in the process of carjacking him about a block away on Van Street at about 4:30 p.m, WTOP News reported.

They didn’t leave the scene. They behaved in such a seemingly soulless way that they remained at the scene to look for their cellphone.

The horrible crime was caught on video, and be forewarned, it’s very graphic.

⚠️Uber Eats driver killed during armed carjacking in D.C. pic.twitter.com/kFGuhz0xnz — Tony (@Mrtdogg) March 27, 2021

The soldiers at the scene also appeared to have done nothing. But it’s hard to say. Maybe they did go over and realize he was deceased.

None of the soldiers in that DC video even reacted They stood around watching the whole thing happen A man died at their feet — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 27, 2021

