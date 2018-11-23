Anna Paulina, the Hispanic Engagement Director at Turning Point USA, appeared on Fox News this Thanksgiving. She has a great deal of information about the illegal alien mobs at our border faking refugee status. We must add here there are real refugees and people in need in the groups but they are coming in with criminals, economic and welfare opportunists, and possible terrorists.

That’s just to give you some background. What we really want to tell you is Fox obsequiously and embarrassingly begged forgiveness of Hillary Clinton when Ms. Paulina compared Hillary to herpes.

Hillary thinks half the nation is like herpes.

It happened when Fox News host Rick Leventhal suggested he was surprised that Hillary Clinton was still in the headlines given calls for another Clinton investigation.

Ms. Paulina said, “She won’t go away. She’s like herpes.”

Leventhal apologized to deplorable Hillary instantly, condemned the language, and ended the segment early because of “some of the language” used.

Ms. Paulina disappeared after commercial break and Arthel Neville came on to apologize yet again.

She said Fox doesn’t condone this language against a former secretary of state.

Do you think Fox overdid it? We think it reminds us of Chris Wallace’s constant insistence that Blasey Ford was “extremely credible” and “very credible” while he commented during her anti-Kavanaugh testimony as she lied through her teeth. That being said, comparing someone to herpes is not appropriate for news media but have you listened to CNN or MSNBC lately?

Is Fox becoming the establishment albeit slowly!

Watch: