Fox News continues on with its suicide mission

Fox News is truly left at this point, and it won’t be long before the night commentators sound more and more left. The only real conservative is Hannity, and even he stopped talking about open borders. He started giving us the pity party routine.

What is Fox thinking? The conservatives will flee and why would the MSNBC and CNN viewers want to go to the hated Fox? They want them destroyed.

Special Report depicted the President’s campaign’s presser today as “dangerous.”

This reporter is annoying. She says the claims were baseless. How does this reporter know this?:

Now we have Dana Perino claiming Dominion should sue Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani on her daily show, Burn up Fox Ratings.

She said that without knowing the evidence.

Lin Wood responded politely.

I know defamation law. Defamation law is a friend of mine. Dominion is not going to sue anybody because TRUTH is an absolute defense. Plus discovery in the case will open the cookie box to even more evidence that Dominion interfered in our US Election. @DanaPerino is foolish. https://t.co/oyiTIHixKz — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 19, 2020

Then there is Laura Ingraham who seems to think conservatives can work with AOC — a communist. That’s ridiculous.