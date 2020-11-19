Fox News continues on with its suicide mission

Fox News is truly left at this point, and it won’t be long before the night commentators sound more and more left. The only real conservative is Hannity, and even he stopped talking about open borders. He started giving us the pity party routine.
What is Fox thinking? The conservatives will flee and why would the MSNBC and CNN viewers want to go to the hated Fox? They want them destroyed.
Special Report depicted the President’s campaign’s presser today as “dangerous.”
This reporter is annoying. She says the claims were baseless. How does this reporter know this?:
Now we have Dana Perino claiming Dominion should sue Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani on her daily show, Burn up Fox Ratings.
She said that without knowing the evidence.
Lin Wood responded politely.
I know defamation law. Defamation law is a friend of mine. Dominion is not going to sue anybody because TRUTH is an absolute defense.
Plus discovery in the case will open the cookie box to even more evidence that Dominion interfered in our US Election. @DanaPerino is foolish. https://t.co/oyiTIHixKz
— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 19, 2020
Then there is Laura Ingraham who seems to think conservatives can work with AOC — a communist. That’s ridiculous.
Sad I use to enjoy Fox especially Greg gutfield. but i know where I’m not welcome, wonder why they wanted to chase off all their viewers ?
Since the brilliant Tucker is now not covering the biggest scandal in US history, the 2020 election crimes, I am now fox free. Tucker is attempting to divert his audience into other issues he has already covered. Laura is covering the Trump legacy, cooperating with AOC, and Trump’s run in 2024. She was a stalwart, very capable conservative on the radio, she sold out for the notoriety of TV and the money. Hannity has his RINO show.
Fox is taking a familiar path, in which elitists use entities to further leftist globalist causes over truth. Other news networks have done the same thing, so have the NBA, NFL, girl scouts, … and so on.
People damn well better learn the lesson. That means abandoning every single Fox program, especially that Fox Nation paid system. It allows Corporate to lose some advertisers but keep the money rolling in.
Today, at this time in history, Begins the neo-Soviet Media Conglomerate.
Well, Kristin is NOT the brightest person in that press corps. She’s shown her Ignorance, and near Stupidity, in that press room time and time again.
Rudy was quite accurate in describing the media’s “spin” on the briefing. Either Kristin wasn’t paying attention, At ALL, or is just plain Stupid. Has no one in the press EVER be in a Courtroom, or even read Court documents. Maybe it’s ALL over their head. Note; many news events will tell the public a particular subject is too difficult for them to understand. Rarely, if ever, has that been the case With ME.
ALL THE MEDIA HAD TO DO is “acknowledge” that Rudy has made substantial claims, such at a voter turnout of 350%, and tell the public he needs to “Prove” that in court. But just to ‘claim’ there is “NO” evidence is what used to be referred to as “Yellow Journalism”.
By the way, Kristin, did you bother reading this document by a Security EXPERT. It just might be beyond your “comprehension” though.
https://www.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.gand.283580/gov.uscourts.gand.283580.7.1_2.pdf
There is an axiom that can be declared. A criminal doesn’t run away. If criminals do not run, then why are all the Dominion company executives running to the hills. Surely if there is such an honest election, they should have Already been out in front of the media disputing all this “non-evidence” and making preparations for lawsuits, and declaring the same.