Joe is ready to pick his Treasury secretary & it’s awful

Basement Joe picked his Treasury secretary while bitterly complaining that Trump dared question the election results. He will tell us who it is around Thanksgiving.

He also condemned President Trump as irresponsible when it comes to COVID. Biden said he discussed an “implementation of a national mask mandate” with the governors. Then he said, “It’s not a political statement. It’s a patriotic duty.”

Oh, really, we need to wear masks outdoors with no one around? Plus, there is a little fact that a national mandate is unconstitutional.

The fake-president-elect said he won’t “shut down the economy. Period. I’m going to shut down the virus. That’s what I’m going to shut down. I’ll say it again. No national shutdown.”

Does any of what he says actually mean anything? He will do what he is told to do.

Fox News has gone to the dark side. I am using them as links here, but they are really moving left. I turned it on during Special Report and the entire report was to bash the presser today as “dangerous.”

President Trump checking out voter fraud is a service for all Americans, but that idea escaped Fox ‘News.’

THE POTENTIAL TREASURY SECRETARIES

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. is a favorite of progressives since she is a socialist [regardless of her claims]. However, some say it’s looking like Janet Yellen is high on the list. She’s the left-wing former Federal Reserve chair.

Some other names allegedly on the shortlist and not a one is America First:

Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen

Former Federal Reserve Vice Chair Roger Ferguson (Wall Streeter)

Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard (big on hiring for diversity)

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President and CEO Raphael Bostic (another Federal Reserve guy)

Former Deputy Treasury Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin (Federal Reserve)

Former DreamWorks Animation Chair Mellody Hobson (Ariel Investments)

Former Treasury Undersecretary Gary Gensler (global economics guy)

Rhode Island Democratic Governor (Venture capitalist, totalitarian governor of Rhode Island)