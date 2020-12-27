Fox News host Geraldo calls his’ friend’ Donald Trump an ‘entitled frat boy’

Fox ‘News” is transitioning to left-wing ‘news.’ So it isn’t surprising to learn that one of their regular commentators just called President Trump an “entitled frat boy.” We don’t doubt he has the full backing of Fox News.

Fox hack Geraldo Rivera — allegedly a longtime friend of Donald Trump’s — criticized him for his actions since losing the November 3rd election.

With friends like that, who needs enemies?

In a tweet on Saturday, Rivera, 77, said that he supported Mr. Trump for “four years” while he was “assailed by leftist creeps who conjured the Russia Hoax to wreck his presidency.”

That’s actually not true. He sometimes supported Donald Trump.

However, the journalist added: “Sadly he lost a bitterly contested election,” before claiming that since the election Mr. Trump “has behaved like an entitled frat boy.”

No Geraldo, he didn’t. The election appears to be a fraudulent election, and President Trump has every right to exhaust all his legal actions. Go open another Al Capone safe Geraldo, or maybe you can do some more Satanic interviews.

For almost 4 years I’ve supported @realDonaldTrump who was assailed by leftist creeps who conjured the Russia Hoax to wreck his presidency. Nevertheless he prevailed. Sadly he lost a bitterly contested election. Shit happens. However since he has behaved like an entitled frat boy — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) December 27, 2020