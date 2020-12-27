Fox News host Geraldo calls his’ friend’ Donald Trump an ‘entitled frat boy’

Fox ‘News” is transitioning to left-wing ‘news.’ So it isn’t surprising to learn that one of their regular commentators just called President Trump an “entitled frat boy.” We don’t doubt he has the full backing of Fox News.
Fox hack Geraldo Rivera — allegedly a longtime friend of Donald Trump’s — criticized him for his actions since losing the November 3rd election.
With friends like that, who needs enemies?
In a tweet on Saturday, Rivera, 77, said that he supported Mr. Trump for “four years” while he was “assailed by leftist creeps who conjured the Russia Hoax to wreck his presidency.”
That’s actually not true. He sometimes supported Donald Trump.
However, the journalist added: “Sadly he lost a bitterly contested election,” before claiming that since the election Mr. Trump “has behaved like an entitled frat boy.”
No Geraldo, he didn’t. The election appears to be a fraudulent election, and President Trump has every right to exhaust all his legal actions. Go open another Al Capone safe Geraldo, or maybe you can do some more Satanic interviews.
— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) December 27, 2020
I think we cn safely call him an enemy and not a friend.
Throughout life we see politicians who have accomplished nothing in life except get elected and use their power of their office to manipulate and become financially wealthy along with media types like Geraldo Rivera who have accomplished absolutely nothing productive except make a lot of money for themselves only, spewing fake news. All of these worthless scum of individuals attack a man of accomplishment who has made his money in the private sector as a visionary and builder who has provided good jobs for others. But in all their wealth, these politicians and media types are really greedy little people who ignore the 10th Commandment if they even know it at all.
A lesson to heed; Trust a rich man or woman who becomes a politician and not a politician who becomes a rich man or woman.
100%!!!
Remember when this IDIOT Geraldo was booted out of Iraq at the beginning of the war in 2003 because he gave away his unit’s general location and where they were going next,
The Al Capone vault is calling Gerardo. Mo ritmo.
At least Trump earned his keep in the real world and didn’t work in government for fifty years just to enrich himself and family members.
Last time I checked there are buildings, golf courses, resorts, with Trump’s name on the HUGE beautiful sign.