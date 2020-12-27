Zero California MAJOR cities have new housing as Californians flee

There are zero major cities in New York, Illinois, California, and most other blue states with new housing.

People are leaving in droves.

The problem is the new residents are moving to red states and will turn them blue.

— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 27, 2020

Homelessness, illegal immigration, crime, and high taxes are sending people to red states.

They have locked down the entire state, destroying small businesses and the economy. The lockdowns aren’t working. They are now up to 14,000 cases per day. About 1,000 new patients a day at hospitals across the state. The lockdowns are worse than COVID and are doing nothing for the illness.

Watch:

