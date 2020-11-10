Fox News is tanking since they outed themselves on election night

Fox News tanked on election night. They refused to call Florida for Donald Trump but jumped to prematurely give Arizona to Joe Biden. They also canceled the Judge Jeanine show, allegedly because she was going to talk about voter fraud. In its place, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum slobbered all over Biden’s victory speech and festivities even though he is not yet the victor.

Leaked internal documents obtained by the national Pulse point to alarming numbers. Who wants to listen to Juan, Jessica, Marie, Donna, or any of the Democrat manipulators?

The numbers show that on November 6th, Fox pulled 2,266,000 viewers while CNN saw nearly twice as many at 4,009,000 viewers. Similarly, MSNBC, per Fox’s internal numbers, counted 2,983,000 viewers, beating Fox by over 700,000 viewers.

Fox has tanked. pic.twitter.com/6KrTBs9cXZ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 10, 2020

David A. Clarke thinks Fox ratings are plummeting. It could be, people are angry with Fox. The station has moved fairly far left.

They owned Election Night with 14 million viewers. Then Chris Stirewalt called Arizona for Biden when only 1%. of the vote was in. Three days later it fell to third behind CNN and MSNBC.

Fox has moved left slowly over the years. It’s now blatantly far-left during the day. They set up a schizoid network with conservatives at night.

Over the past several weeks, when they aren’t trashing the President, they are cutting off Newt Gingrich, taking Trump’s press secretary off the air, or we get to watch Sandra Smith on a hot mic mocking a guest who said Joe Biden is not the President yet.

Fox News is claiming there is no evidence of election fraud, only there is, and it has to be investigated.

Viewers believe Fox rode the backs of conservatives to #1 and now they are spitting in their faces. That’s how many feel.

Newsmax beat out Fox News in the ratings. They were fair. Bill O’Reilly has a good podcast four nights a week. LaCorte News is just straight news also, along with Just News.

Newsmax TV Surpasses Fox Business, CNBC in Key Ratings https://t.co/9DOCrxB7td — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 8, 2020

Newsmax TV and OANN are better TV choices, and they are hoping to get some of the disenchanted Fox audience:

FOX News Ch ratings are plummeting. We’re winning. Conservative viewers made them #1, Those same viewers can unmake them as the highest rated cable news network. FOX kicked their viewers in the teeth. Return the favor. STOP WATCHING FOX News Ch. @newsmax pic.twitter.com/ttQ3aecv5u — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) November 10, 2020