Fox News Ratings Collapsed Last Week

Since Tucker Carlson left Fox, Fox News Tonight has faced a ratings collapse. They filled the 8 p.m. hour with rotating Fox News personalities as hosts, including Brian Kilmeade. The channel has lost over 50% of its viewers, and the hits affect the other Fox hosts at night. Even as Fox plants hit pieces against Tucker, their numbers are dramatically lower.
This is Fox’s biggest collapse after losing a top host, but they’ve come back before. The danger here is they are moving mainstream.
We’ll update you here when Monday’s numbers come in.
LAST YEAR’S NUMBERS AT THIS TIME
When you look at the numbers below from Mediaite for the same time in 2022, compare them with Tucker’s numbers last year with the new Fox News Tonight that follows.
- On Monday, April 25, 2022, Tucker quadrupled Chris Hayes in the demo with a whopping 639,000 to Hayes’s 175,000. He had 3,572,000 total viewers, and all the other primetime hosts had over 2 million or close to 3 million.
- On April 26, 2022, Tucker Carlson had 3,472,00 total viewers to CNN’s 719,000 and Hayes’s 1,309,000. He beat everyone in the key demo with 591,000.
April 27, 2022, Tucker swept in the key demo and total viewers. In the key demo, Tucker had 511,000 to Cooper’s 167,000 and Hayes’s 125,000. Total viewers: 3,194,00 for Tucker, 770,000 for Cooper, 1,249,000 for Hayes.
The entire week was like that and the other primetime hosts benefitted with numbers in the low to high two million range.
THIS YEAR WITHOUT TUCKER SO FAR
Carlson’s final show—though that wasn’t known then—was on Friday, April 24, and drew 2.56 million viewers, double his competitor Chris Hayes at MSNBC.
TVNewser reported that about 1.7 million people tuned into Fox at 8 p.m. Tuesday, down from 3.3 million viewers four weeks earlier—a 48% decline—and while Fox still had the highest ratings of prime time that night among all viewers, it dropped behind CNN and MSNBC among adults 25-54, a key demographic.
For the first time in his hosting history, Hayes had the highest ratings Wednesday among adults 25-54 and total viewers, with 1.377 million viewers over the 1.332 million who tuned into Fox News Tonight and the 643,000 who watched CNN’s Anderson Cooper.
Existential Threat?
Thursday and Friday were just as bad for Fox. This could be the one thing that takes them down after all the abuse they’ve taken from the Left. They will find snuggling up to them will destroy them, and trying to destroy Tucker could be the viewers’ last straw.
According to TV Newser, on Wednesday, everyone at Fox was down in the key demo.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
|7PM
|Prmetime:
144
|Burnett:
138
|Reid:
141
|8PM
|FNTonight:
124
|Cooper:
139
|Hayes:
167
|9PM
|Hannity:
159
|Primetime:
123
|Wagner:
139
|10PM
|Ingraham:
155
|Tonight:
112
|Last Word:
153
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
202
|Tonight:
101
|Ruhle:
152
Total Viewers didn’t fare any better on Wednesday.
|7PM
|Prmetime:
1.558
|Burnett:
720
|Reid:
1.203
|8PM
|FNTonight:
1.332
|Cooper:
643
|Hayes:
1.377
|9PM
|Hannity:
1.704
|Primetime:
549
|Wagner:
1.326
|10PM
|Ingraham:
1.448
|Tonight:
508
|Last Word:
1.327
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
1.586
|Tonight:
346
|Ruhle:
921
Thursday’s Key Demo was only good for Gutfeld, via TV Newser
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
|7PM
|Prmetime:
136
|Burnett:
101
|Reid:
202
|8PM
|FNTonight:
136
|AC360:
108
|Hayes:
144
|9PM
|Hannity:
159
|Primetime:
99
|Wagner:
160
|10PM
|Ingraham:
172
|Tonight:
84
|Last Word:
151
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
210
|Tonight:
66
|Ruhle:
140
Total Viewers, Thursday
Total Day: FNC: 145 | CNN: 82 | MSNBC: 122
Prime: FNC: 156 | CNN: 97 | MSNBC: 152
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|YourWrld:
104
|Lead:
91
|Wallace:
147
|5PM
|Five:
229
|Blitzer:
101
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
171
|Blitzer:
108
|Melber:
175
|7PM
|Prmetime:
136
|Burnett:
101
|Reid:
202
|8PM
|FNTonight:
136
|AC360:
108
|Hayes:
144
|9PM
|Hannity:
159
|Primetime:
99
|Wagner:
160
|10PM
|Ingraham:
172
|Tonight:
84
|Last Word:
151
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
210
|Tonight:
66
|Ruhle:
140
Friday the 28th
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
|7p
|JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
116
|ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
106
|REIDOUT:
104
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
32
|ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
3
|8p
|FOX NEWS TONIGHT:
111
|ANDERSON COOPER 360:
104
|ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
102
|ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
32
|CUOMO:
11
|9p
|HANNITY:
93
|WHOLE STORY WITH ANDERSON:
83
|ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:
86
|PRIME NEWS:
29
|DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
10
|10p
|INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
91
|TALKING TO CHRIS WALLACE:
73
|LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
66
|GREG KELLY REPORTS:
28
|BANFIELD:
5
|11p
|GUTFELD!:
154
|CNN TONIGHT:
66
|11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
77
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
29
|CUOMO:
4
Total Viewers, Friday
|8p
|FOX NEWS TONIGHT:
1153
|ANDERSON COOPER 360:
583
|ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
1300
|ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
401
|CUOMO:
128
|9p
|HANNITY:
1361
|WHOLE STORY WITH ANDERSON:
352
|ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:
1243
|PRIME NEWS:
260
|DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
114
|10p
|INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
1221
|TALKING TO CHRIS WALLACE:
351
|LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
912
|GREG KELLY REPORTS:
312
|BANFIELD:
100
|11p
|GUTFELD!:
1434
|CNN TONIGHT:
295
|11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
770
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
169
|CUOMO:
50
The next Question is, “Has Tucker’s Firing hurt Hannity’s numbers?”