Fox News Ratings Collapsed Last Week

Since Tucker Carlson left Fox, Fox News Tonight has faced a ratings collapse. They filled the 8 p.m. hour with rotating Fox News personalities as hosts, including Brian Kilmeade. The channel has lost over 50% of its viewers, and the hits affect the other Fox hosts at night. Even as Fox plants hit pieces against Tucker, their numbers are dramatically lower.

This is Fox’s biggest collapse after losing a top host, but they’ve come back before. The danger here is they are moving mainstream.

We’ll update you here when Monday’s numbers come in.

LAST YEAR’S NUMBERS AT THIS TIME

When you look at the numbers below from Mediaite for the same time in 2022, compare them with Tucker’s numbers last year with the new Fox News Tonight that follows.

On Monday, April 25, 2022, Tucker quadrupled Chris Hayes in the demo with a whopping 639,000 to Hayes’s 175,000. He had 3,572,000 total viewers, and all the other primetime hosts had over 2 million or close to 3 million.

On April 26, 2022, Tucker Carlson had 3,472,00 total viewers to CNN’s 719,000 and Hayes’s 1,309,000. He beat everyone in the key demo with 591,000.

April 27, 2022, Tucker swept in the key demo and total viewers. In the key demo, Tucker had 511,000 to Cooper’s 167,000 and Hayes’s 125,000. Total viewers: 3,194,00 for Tucker, 770,000 for Cooper, 1,249,000 for Hayes.

The entire week was like that and the other primetime hosts benefitted with numbers in the low to high two million range.

THIS YEAR WITHOUT TUCKER SO FAR

Carlson’s final show—though that wasn’t known then—was on Friday, April 24, and drew 2.56 million viewers, double his competitor Chris Hayes at MSNBC.

TVNewser reported that about 1.7 million people tuned into Fox at 8 p.m. Tuesday, down from 3.3 million viewers four weeks earlier—a 48% decline—and while Fox still had the highest ratings of prime time that night among all viewers, it dropped behind CNN and MSNBC among adults 25-54, a key demographic.

For the first time in his hosting history, Hayes had the highest ratings Wednesday among adults 25-54 and total viewers, with 1.377 million viewers over the 1.332 million who tuned into Fox News Tonight and the 643,000 who watched CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Existential Threat?

Thursday and Friday were just as bad for Fox. This could be the one thing that takes them down after all the abuse they’ve taken from the Left. They will find snuggling up to them will destroy them, and trying to destroy Tucker could be the viewers’ last straw.

According to TV Newser, on Wednesday, everyone at Fox was down in the key demo.

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

7PM Prmetime:

144 Burnett:

138 Reid:

141 8PM FNTonight:

124 Cooper:

139 Hayes:

167 9PM Hannity:

159 Primetime:

123 Wagner:

139 10PM Ingraham:

155 Tonight:

112 Last Word:

153 11PM Gutfeld:

202 Tonight:

101 Ruhle:

152

Total Viewers didn’t fare any better on Wednesday.

7PM Prmetime:

1.558 Burnett:

720 Reid:

1.203 8PM FNTonight:

1.332 Cooper:

643 Hayes:

1.377 9PM Hannity:

1.704 Primetime:

549 Wagner:

1.326 10PM Ingraham:

1.448 Tonight:

508 Last Word:

1.327 11PM Gutfeld:

1.586 Tonight:

346 Ruhle:

921

Thursday’s Key Demo was only good for Gutfeld, via TV Newser

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

7PM Prmetime:

136 Burnett:

101 Reid:

202 8PM FNTonight:

136 AC360:

108 Hayes:

144 9PM Hannity:

159 Primetime:

99 Wagner:

160 10PM Ingraham:

172 Tonight:

84 Last Word:

151 11PM Gutfeld:

210 Tonight:

66 Ruhle:

140

Total Viewers, Thursday

Total Day: FNC: 145 | CNN: 82 | MSNBC: 122

Prime: FNC: 156 | CNN: 97 | MSNBC: 152

FNC: CNN: MSNBC: 4PM YourWrld:

104 Lead:

91 Wallace:

147 5PM Five:

229 Blitzer:

101 Wallace:

— 6PM Baier:

171 Blitzer:

108 Melber:

175 7PM Prmetime:

136 Burnett:

101 Reid:

202 8PM FNTonight:

136 AC360:

108 Hayes:

144 9PM Hannity:

159 Primetime:

99 Wagner:

160 10PM Ingraham:

172 Tonight:

84 Last Word:

151 11PM Gutfeld:

210 Tonight:

66 Ruhle:

140

Friday the 28th

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

116 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

106 REIDOUT:

104 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

32 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

111 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

104 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

102 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

32 CUOMO:

11 9p HANNITY:

93 WHOLE STORY WITH ANDERSON:

83 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

86 PRIME NEWS:

29 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

10 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

91 TALKING TO CHRIS WALLACE:

73 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

66 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

28 BANFIELD:

5 11p GUTFELD!:

154 CNN TONIGHT:

66 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

77 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

29 CUOMO:

4

Total Viewers, Friday

8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

1153 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

583 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1300 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

401 CUOMO:

128 9p HANNITY:

1361 WHOLE STORY WITH ANDERSON:

352 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1243 PRIME NEWS:

260 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

114 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1221 TALKING TO CHRIS WALLACE:

351 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

912 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

312 BANFIELD:

100 11p GUTFELD!:

1434 CNN TONIGHT:

295 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

770 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

169 CUOMO:

50

