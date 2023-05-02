Fox News Ratings Collapsed Last Week

Since Tucker Carlson left Fox, Fox News Tonight has faced a ratings collapse. They filled the 8 p.m. hour with rotating Fox News personalities as hosts, including Brian Kilmeade. The channel has lost over 50% of its viewers, and the hits affect the other Fox hosts at night. Even as Fox plants hit pieces against Tucker, their numbers are dramatically lower.

This is Fox’s biggest collapse after losing a top host, but they’ve come back before. The danger here is they are moving mainstream.

We’ll update you here when Monday’s numbers come in.

LAST YEAR’S NUMBERS AT THIS TIME

When you look at the numbers below from Mediaite for the same time in 2022, compare them with Tucker’s numbers last year with the new Fox News Tonight that follows.

  • On Monday, April 25, 2022, Tucker quadrupled Chris Hayes in the demo with a whopping 639,000 to Hayes’s 175,000. He had 3,572,000 total viewers, and all the other primetime hosts had over 2 million or close to 3 million.
  • On April 26, 2022, Tucker Carlson had 3,472,00 total viewers to CNN’s 719,000 and Hayes’s 1,309,000. He beat everyone in the key demo with 591,000.

  • April 27, 2022, Tucker swept in the key demo and total viewers. In the key demo, Tucker had 511,000 to Cooper’s 167,000 and Hayes’s 125,000. Total viewers: 3,194,00 for Tucker, 770,000 for Cooper, 1,249,000 for Hayes.

The entire week was like that and the other primetime hosts benefitted with numbers in the low to high two million range.

THIS YEAR WITHOUT TUCKER SO FAR

Carlson’s final show—though that wasn’t known then—was on Friday, April 24, and drew 2.56 million viewers, double his competitor Chris Hayes at MSNBC.

TVNewser reported that about 1.7 million people tuned into Fox at 8 p.m. Tuesday, down from 3.3 million viewers four weeks earlier—a 48% decline—and while Fox still had the highest ratings of prime time that night among all viewers, it dropped behind CNN and MSNBC among adults 25-54, a key demographic.

For the first time in his hosting history, Hayes had the highest ratings Wednesday among adults 25-54 and total viewers, with 1.377 million viewers over the 1.332 million who tuned into Fox News Tonight and the 643,000 who watched CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Existential Threat?

Thursday and Friday were just as bad for Fox. This could be the one thing that takes them down after all the abuse they’ve taken from the Left. They will find snuggling up to them will destroy them, and trying to destroy Tucker could be the viewers’ last straw.

According to TV Newser, on Wednesday, everyone at Fox was down in the key demo.

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

7PM Prmetime:
144		 Burnett:
138		 Reid:
141
8PM FNTonight:
124		 Cooper:
139		 Hayes:
167
9PM Hannity:
159		 Primetime:
123		 Wagner:
139
10PM Ingraham:
155		 Tonight:
112		 Last Word:
153
11PM Gutfeld:
202		 Tonight:
101		 Ruhle:
152

 

Total Viewers didn’t fare any better on Wednesday.
7PM Prmetime:
1.558		 Burnett:
720		 Reid:
1.203
8PM FNTonight:
1.332		 Cooper:
643		 Hayes:
1.377
9PM Hannity:
1.704		 Primetime:
549		 Wagner:
1.326
10PM Ingraham:
1.448		 Tonight:
508		 Last Word:
1.327
11PM Gutfeld:
1.586		 Tonight:
346		 Ruhle:
921
Thursday’s Key Demo was only good for Gutfeld, via TV Newser

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

7PM Prmetime:
136		 Burnett:
101		 Reid:
202
8PM FNTonight:
136		 AC360:
108		 Hayes:
144
9PM Hannity:
159		 Primetime:
99		 Wagner:
160
10PM Ingraham:
172		 Tonight:
84		 Last Word:
151
11PM Gutfeld:
210		 Tonight:
66		 Ruhle:
140
Total Viewers, Thursday

Total Day: FNC: 145 | CNN: 82 | MSNBC: 122
Prime: FNC: 156 | CNN: 97 | MSNBC: 152

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM YourWrld:
104		 Lead:
91 		 Wallace:
147
5PM Five:
229		 Blitzer:
101		 Wallace:
6PM Baier:
171		 Blitzer:
108		 Melber:
175
7PM Prmetime:
136		 Burnett:
101		 Reid:
202
8PM FNTonight:
136		 AC360:
108		 Hayes:
144
9PM Hannity:
159		 Primetime:
99		 Wagner:
160
10PM Ingraham:
172		 Tonight:
84		 Last Word:
151
11PM Gutfeld:
210		 Tonight:
66		 Ruhle:
140
Friday the 28th
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
116		 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
106		 REIDOUT:
104		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
32		 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
3
8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:
111		 ANDERSON COOPER 360:
104		 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
102		 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
32		 CUOMO:
11
9p HANNITY:
93		 WHOLE STORY WITH ANDERSON:
83		 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:
86		 PRIME NEWS:
29		 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
10
10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
91		 TALKING TO CHRIS WALLACE:
73		 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
66		 GREG KELLY REPORTS:
28		 BANFIELD:
5
11p GUTFELD!:
154		 CNN TONIGHT:
66		 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
77		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
29		 CUOMO:
4
Total Viewers, Friday
8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:
1153		 ANDERSON COOPER 360:
583		 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
1300		 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
401		 CUOMO:
128
9p HANNITY:
1361		 WHOLE STORY WITH ANDERSON:
352		 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:
1243		 PRIME NEWS:
260		 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
114
10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
1221		 TALKING TO CHRIS WALLACE:
351		 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
912		 GREG KELLY REPORTS:
312		 BANFIELD:
100
11p GUTFELD!:
1434		 CNN TONIGHT:
295		 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
770		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
169		 CUOMO:
50

