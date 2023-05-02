Military Can’t Meet Recruitment Goals Even With a Drag Queen Recruiter

The US Navy failed to meet its recruitment goals. The secretary of the Army admitted that the Army would not reach its “very ambitious” recruiting goal this year, reports The Washington Examiner.

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee that the service would fall short of its goal of 65,000 new recruits. The Army fell roughly 15,000 active-duty troops short of its goal last year of having 60,000 new soldiers.

“We are doing everything we can to get as close to it as possible, but we are going to fall short of that. … We didn’t get into this situation in a year, and I think it’s going to take us more than a year” to fix the problem, Wormuth said.

Army leaders say the issues with recruitment are an amalgamation of barriers getting applicants into the ranks, topped by the high percentage of Americans in prime recruiting age simply being unqualified for service. Army planners estimate only about 23% of 17- to 24-year-olds can meet the service’s expectations, with many applicants failing the military’s SAT-style entrance exam or being too overweight to serve.

In August, to combat the worsening recruiting trends, the Army started the Future Soldier Preparatory Course. There, applicants who came up just shy on body fat or academic standards attend a pre-basic training course for whichever of those two standards they didn’t satisfy for enlistment. Army leaders have touted the program as graduating roughly 3,300 out of 4,000 applicants who went onto basic training and who otherwise would not have been allowed to serve. Right now, the course is set to be able to train roughly 12,000 applicants per year. The Navy also started its own pre-basic courses in March.

Why do you think we’re getting unqualified applicants?

A November 2022 survey from the Ronald Reagan Institute found trust and confidence in the U.S. military stands at 48%, down from 70% in November 2018. The primary reason for the more than 20-point decline was the “perceived politicization of the military,” according to a press release from the organization.

This is a military recruiter, a Drag Queen influencer.

The Navy brought a drag queen ‘Harpy Daniels’ who is an active duty sailor to participate in a pilot program aimed at targeting a wider array of potential recruits through digital platforms. China and Russia are laughing their asses off right now. pic.twitter.com/o00x5SYiVc — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 2, 2023

US Navy Recruitment Ad

This is the Army, but it makes the point. It’s the WOKE US Army:

If you had to guess which military would win, which would you choose?

China’s recruitment ad:

NBC News is mocking this ad, not drag queen recruitment ads, but this Russia recruitment ad. There is something about saying “real men” that makes NBC cringe.

