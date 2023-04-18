Fox News Settles with Dominion for $787.5 Million

Dominion sued Fox News for $1.6 billion for defaming Dominion Voting Systems, and they reached a settlement on Tuesday. The jury was selected when the settlement came down. According to a lawyer for Dominion, Fox News will give $787.5 million to Dominion for alleged false claims about Dominion machines by their top online hosts during the 2020 election. Fox Corp. said the reporting was newsworthy since they quoted Donald Trump. A judge said that didn’t give them the right to defame Dominion.

Dominion claimed Fox pushed conspiracies that damaged its reputation.

Fox suffered a few unfavorable court rulings that put them in a bad position. The case also dealt with the 1st Amendment and would have ended in a chilling silence of on-air opinions. Maybe it already has.

Smartmatic is also suing Fox. However, Fox said they have $4 billion to deal with lawsuits, and the company is not at risk.

If they went to trial, it would have been brutal regardless of who was right or not.

In addition to the payment, Fox News said, “We acknowledge the court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. We are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial allows the country to move forward from these issues.”

No high-profile Fox personalities will have to testify. The case would have been in Biden’s country – Delaware. Fox wouldn’t have gotten a fair trial.

Meanwhile, the total BS from MSNBC and CNN and all the rest of legacy media is ignored.

Dominion sued several other conservatives and conservative outlets, including the Pillow Guy, Mike Lindell.

