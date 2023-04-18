Unknowingly, Mark Levin Lost His 4th Amendment Rights in 2022

Our entire government is weaponized, and politicians, mostly Democrats, but not all, are trampling our constitutional rights. It looks as if the 4th Amendment is up for grabs if you’re on the wrong side of the administrative state and its toadies. The J6 panel, which was political and aimed to keep Donald Trump from running for office, subpoenaed TV host Mark Levin’s emails. Levin has been an ardent supporter of Donald Trump and his agenda.

According to Levin, the J6 committee got their hands on 13 of his private emails without his knowledge. He doesn’t even know who forked them over.

This seems like an illegal search and seizure without knowing all the details.

As Levin states, these are police-state tactics.

2.I did not even become aware of the unconstitutional &illegal search of my emails on my computer until the Jan 6 committee informed a lawyer working for Fox. I intend to get to the bottom of this police-state crap, Liz. Why don't you and the others just come forward & tell me — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) April 18, 2023

This shouldn’t come as a surprise. They were pulling Republicans off the streets and, as they left planes or restaurants. The FBI was taking everything they had on them, and seizing documents in their offices. The subpoenas were so broad as to allow them to take anything they wanted. It would have left Lavrentiy Beria stunned.

ILLEGAL SEARCHES AND SEIZURES

The search and seizure of attorney and professor John Eastman’s phone and documents were possibly the most egregious.

The FBI seized Donald Trump’s attorney John Eastman’s phone without presenting a warrant. They acted as if he was a dangerous criminal.

John Eastman said the agents took his phone as he left a restaurant [June 2022}… the same day law enforcement officials conducted similar activity around the country as part of broadening probes into efforts by Trump allies to overturn the election, according to the AP.

Actually, they believed the election was rigged. Who believes 81 million people voted for Joe Biden?

When Eastman did get to see the warrant, there was no reason given for the seizure. In seizing the phone, the FBI essentially seized all his records for over 100 clients on his roster and other private information.

Some say that if you go against the administrative state, they will Stalinize the government against you. If you have a different opinion, you are labeled a liar, and all your rights and protections under the Constitution disappear.

