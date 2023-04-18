CHI Mayor-Elect Blames Companies That Were Looted for the Looting

When asked about the wilding and looting by teens over the weekend, Chicago’s Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson said he doesn’t condone people acting out of desperation while companies make a profit.

Brandon Johnson actively participated in the Black Lives Matter “protests” during the George Floyd uprising. Black Lives Matter is a violent, communist organization. His entire campaign was run on anti-whiteness. He is now Chicago’s Mayor-Elect and has responded to the teen wilding and looting by excusing their behavior and describing them as victims who need money to eat. But wait, it gets worse. He blamed the looting of businesses on businesses because they turned a profit. What does he think the teens are doing?

In the case of Walmart, the four stores in the south and east side of Chicago recently shuttered or about to be, had not turned a profit in years.

UNBELIEVABLE TRANSCRIPT

BRANDON JOHNSON: “The real answer is how do we make sure… the question is how do we make sure that people can eat? Look, no one is going to condone, you know, behavior, that that quite frankly speaks to a level of desperation.”

HOST: “So you’re not condoning looting.”

BRANDON JOHNSON: “I’m saying that people are acting out of desperation. We don’t want a society that has economic desperation, but you have to pay attention to the cries that people have.

HOST: “So you’re not condoning looting?

BRANDON JOHNSON: “There, there’s no way to to to embrace that. What I’m saying is you can’t condone the looting that corporations continue to do every single day when they take tax dollars from black, brown, white folks all over the city of Chicago so that they can turn a profit because that’s how they can eat.

HOST: “That’s how they can eat?” said the disbelieving host.

Brandon is a stupid fool. He’s blaming the victims and inviting more of this behavior. He just gave hundreds of dopey teens an excuse. They’re not looting so they can eat. They’re doing it to make a profit off stolen goods.

Brandon is a complete moron who is hurting teens. Eventually, they’ll kill someone or get put away for decades.

People like him cause serious harm to the youth, and now he’s the mayor!!! All I hear are the cries of the corporations who keep stores open in these neighborhoods without making a profit for 17 years, like Walmart. I hear the cries of the moms of these teens who were misled by fools like him.

WATCH:

Newly elected Mayor of #Chicago #BrandonJohnson literally said retailers R looters. That they loot shoppers by making profits. Their type of looting shd b disrupted. In other words take what u want This one makes Bettlejuice like Mother Teresa

pic.twitter.com/yU36HvFbAh — (@CB618444) April 17, 2023

