Fox News’s Surge Could Be a Sign of Bad Things to Come

Fox News is being touted as the comeback kid with its new lineup. They surged 26%. Media outlets barely mention that it is a surge since the crash immediately following Tucker Carlson’s departure on April 21st.

Their numbers still cannot compare to those they had when Tucker was at Fox. Rearranging hosts didn’t cure the problem. Most hosts are getting slightly better numbers overall, including Jesse at 8 pm. However, the Demo isn’t good.

Compare numbers for the same day with and without Tucker at the end of the article. They are not attracting the youth in the all-important Demo.

To be fair, Fox News topped MSNBC and CNN. However, the ratings for the three are not good. Cable News is a dying enterprise. Combine that with Fox taking a sharp left turn off and on during the day and weekends, and Tucker being set free – the future prospects could be dim. It’s the most-watched cable news show in a dying category, but we will wait and see.

The other problem with Fox is that the place is filled with leftists, from the executive suite to the producers to the cameramen. They have a few conservative frontmen.

We don’t want to see Fox fail. While heading in the wrong direction, they still offer content the mainstream won’t. Their online website is decent. Newsmax numbers have doubled, and many people who can get OANN prefer it.

Adding to Fox’s woes are the vicious leftists beating them into submission.

BILL KRISTOL WANTS FOX TO OBEY

Bill Kristol, a former Fox regular and fake conservative, is trying to hammer them while they’re down. The now far-left Kristol wants the FCC to come down on them. He’d be nothing if it weren’t for Fox. They made the boring man a star and promoted his now-defunct conservative magazine.

The Daily Beast, as others on the left, are calling him a neo-conservative, but he’s a neo-lib

The informal objection, co-signed by former PBS President Ervin Duggan, follows the formal petition to deny FOX 29 Philadelphia a license that the non-partisan Media and Democracy Project (MAD) filed with the FCC earlier this month, said The Beast.

They’re calling it “landmark.” Why not “historic” or “A First.” Far-left Democrats love hyperbole. We have global “boiling now,” you know.

Bill Kristol

Kristol is now an editor at an anti-Trump outlet called The Bulwark. He trumpets his leftist views with a Democrat leftist editor.

The pair added that they “believe that media companies who are directly or indirectly granted the privilege to serve the public through the operation of FCC-licensed television stations have a corollary duty to facilitate and strengthen democracy by participating in that debate—not by hiding their opinions, nor by providing ‘equal time’ on all issues to outside parties, nor by merely chasing ratings or corporate stock price, but by adhering to the highest journalistic standards in reporting and distributing news to ensure that the public has solid facts upon which to make the decisions that are essential to our society’s future as a democracy.”

Sounds like globalism, WEF, and ESG to the Sentinel.

Is that what an outlet dedicated to destroying one person is doing – adhering to the highest standards? Confusing!

Emphasis Added.

TV NEWSER WITHOUT TUCKER

Friday, July 28 Scoreboard: The Five Continues to Dominate Cable News Ratings Race

A25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 166 | CNN: 89 | MSNBC: 89
Prime: FNC: 182 | CNN: 81 | MSNBC: 126

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
133		 Lead:
120		 Wallace:
122
5PM Five:
274		 Blitzer:
115		 Wallace:
6PM Baier:
164		 Blitzer:
97		 The Beat:
93
7PM Ingraham:
149		 Outfrnt:
111		 ReidOut:
118
8PM Watters:
171		 Cooper:
98		 All In:
124
9PM Hannity:
155		 Collins:
86		 Wgr Tnght:
127
10PM Gutfeld:
221		 C.Wallace:
59		 Last Word:
127
11PM @Night:
125		 Tonight:
65		 Ruhle:
97

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.353 | CNN: 485 | MSNBC: 960
Prime: FNC: 1.944 | CNN: 513 | MSNBC: 1.251

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.109		 Lead:
546		 Wallace:
1.473
5PM Five:
2.463		 Blitzer:
618		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier:
1.569		 Blitzer:
612		 The Beat:
1.135
7PM Ingraham:
1.720		 Outfrnt:
554		 ReidOut:
971
8PM Watters:
2.216		 Cooper:
633		 All In:
1.125
9PM Hannity:
1.974		 Collins:
532		 Wgr Tnght:
1.329
10PM Gutfeld:
1.643		 C.Wallace:
373		 Last Word:
1.300
11PM @Night:
871		 Tonight:
337		 Ruhle:
901

 

JULY 28 2022, MEDIAITE RATINGS WITH TUCKER

TOTAL VIEWERS (THOUSANDS)

3p STORY, THE:
1342		 CNN NEWSROOM:
667		 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:
715		 BLUE BLOODS:
311
4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:
1418		 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:
716		 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:
1201		 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:
171		 BLUE BLOODS:
343
5p FIVE, THE:
3128		 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:
768		 SPICER & CO:
177		 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:
175
6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:
2343		 SITUATION ROOM:
604		 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:
1230		 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:
207		 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:
108
7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
2439		 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
618		 REIDOUT:
1159		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
222		 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
45
8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:
3090		 ANDERSON COOPER 360:
745		 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
1525		 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
191		 NEWSNATION PRIME:
58
9p HANNITY:
2526		 CNN TONIGHT:
647		 MSNBC PRIME:
1543		 PRIME NEWS:
121		 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
71
10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
2019		 DON LEMON TONIGHT:
625		 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
1515		 GREG KELLY REPORTS:
179		 BANFIELD:
38
11p GUTFELD!:
1970		 DON LEMON TONIGHT:
422		 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
1009		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
136		 NEWSNATION TONIGHT:
32

 

DEMO 25-54 (THOUSANDS)

CNN NEWSROOM:
95		 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:
62		 BLUE BLOODS:
56
4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:
143		 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:
108		 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:
86		 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:
17		 BLUE BLOODS:
56
5p FIVE, THE:
380		 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:
121		 SPICER & CO:
18		 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:
38
6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:
285		 SITUATION ROOM:
110		 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:
100		 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:
16		 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:
29
7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
279		 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
114		 REIDOUT:
139		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
19		 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
7
8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:
413		 ANDERSON COOPER 360:
153		 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
151		 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
21		 NEWSNATION PRIME:
8
9p HANNITY:
273		 CNN TONIGHT:
125		 MSNBC PRIME:
135		 PRIME NEWS:
14		 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
12
10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
261		 DON LEMON TONIGHT:
136		 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
109		 GREG KELLY REPORTS:
14		 BANFIELD:
4
11p GUTFELD!:
355		 DON LEMON TONIGHT:
100		 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
118		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
14		 NEWSNATION TONIGHT:
3

