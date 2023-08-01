Fox News’s Surge Could Be a Sign of Bad Things to Come

Fox News is being touted as the comeback kid with its new lineup. They surged 26%. Media outlets barely mention that it is a surge since the crash immediately following Tucker Carlson’s departure on April 21st.

Their numbers still cannot compare to those they had when Tucker was at Fox. Rearranging hosts didn’t cure the problem. Most hosts are getting slightly better numbers overall, including Jesse at 8 pm. However, the Demo isn’t good.

Compare numbers for the same day with and without Tucker at the end of the article. They are not attracting the youth in the all-important Demo.

To be fair, Fox News topped MSNBC and CNN. However, the ratings for the three are not good. Cable News is a dying enterprise. Combine that with Fox taking a sharp left turn off and on during the day and weekends, and Tucker being set free – the future prospects could be dim. It’s the most-watched cable news show in a dying category, but we will wait and see.

The other problem with Fox is that the place is filled with leftists, from the executive suite to the producers to the cameramen. They have a few conservative frontmen.

We don’t want to see Fox fail. While heading in the wrong direction, they still offer content the mainstream won’t. Their online website is decent. Newsmax numbers have doubled, and many people who can get OANN prefer it.

Adding to Fox’s woes are the vicious leftists beating them into submission.

BILL KRISTOL WANTS FOX TO OBEY

Bill Kristol, a former Fox regular and fake conservative, is trying to hammer them while they’re down. The now far-left Kristol wants the FCC to come down on them. He’d be nothing if it weren’t for Fox. They made the boring man a star and promoted his now-defunct conservative magazine.

The Daily Beast, as others on the left, are calling him a neo-conservative, but he’s a neo-lib

The informal objection, co-signed by former PBS President Ervin Duggan, follows the formal petition to deny FOX 29 Philadelphia a license that the non-partisan Media and Democracy Project (MAD) filed with the FCC earlier this month, said The Beast.

They’re calling it “landmark.” Why not “historic” or “A First.” Far-left Democrats love hyperbole. We have global “boiling now,” you know.

Kristol is now an editor at an anti-Trump outlet called The Bulwark. He trumpets his leftist views with a Democrat leftist editor.

The pair added that they “believe that media companies who are directly or indirectly granted the privilege to serve the public through the operation of FCC-licensed television stations have a corollary duty to facilitate and strengthen democracy by participating in that debate—not by hiding their opinions, nor by providing ‘equal time’ on all issues to outside parties, nor by merely chasing ratings or corporate stock price, but by adhering to the highest journalistic standards in reporting and distributing news to ensure that the public has solid facts upon which to make the decisions that are essential to our society’s future as a democracy.”

Sounds like globalism, WEF, and ESG to the Sentinel.

Is that what an outlet dedicated to destroying one person is doing – adhering to the highest standards? Confusing!

Emphasis Added.

TV NEWSER WITHOUT TUCKER

Friday, July 28 Scoreboard: The Five Continues to Dominate Cable News Ratings Race