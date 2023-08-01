Joe Cool Biden Hits the Beach in Aviators & Backwards Cap

GenZ kid, Harry Sisson finds Joe Biden cool. My 95-year-old Mother-in-Law says he’s not cool at all.

He stands by it.

Fox News decided to come after me again and made fun of my post calling Joe Biden cool while on the beach.

I stand by it! Rocking a backwards hat and aviators while fighting for the American people and saving our democracy? That sounds pretty cool to me. pic.twitter.com/qaq6olpbSu

— Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 31, 2023