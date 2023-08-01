Joe Cool Biden Hits the Beach in Aviators & Backwards Cap

By
M Dowling
-
2
8

GenZ kid, Harry Sisson finds Joe Biden cool. My 95-year-old Mother-in-Law says he’s not cool at all.

He stands by it.

Old Loser!

Another admirer!

Not everyone agrees! Shocking!

Cool, man, ya know?


Peter Prange
Guest
Peter Prange
8 minutes ago

And he saved us from Corn Pop!!!

… but who will save us from him?

F D
Guest
F D
56 minutes ago

Gone to his safe space. Lamenting his son. Waiting for the tsunami to hit.

