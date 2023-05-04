Fox Numbers Continue to Crash as They Try to Destroy Tucker’s Reputation

By
M Dowling
-
1
54

The Sentinel isn’t looking for Fox News to collapse, but they are. It seems like the more Fox trashes Tucker with leaks, the more they won’t get their viewers back. Cable is sinking to begin with and Fox seems intent on putting its demise on steroids.

They’ve lost the youth. Compare with this time last year at the end.

RATINGS: The Week

Tuesday, May 2 Scoreboard: Hannity, Ingraham Win Respective Hours; Fox News Tonight 3rd at 8 PM in Demo

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 155 | CNN: 104 | MSNBC: 107
Prime: FNC: 150 | CNN: 128 | MSNBC: 126

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
166		 Tapper:
105		 Wallace:
174
5PM Five:
301		 Tapper:
119		 Wallace:
6PM Baier:
200		 Blitzer:
126		 Melber:
157
7PM Watters:
148		 Outfront:
120		 Reid:
115
8PM FNTonight:
127		 Cooper:
149		 All In:
133
9PM Hannity:
153		 Primetime:
140		 Wagner:
119
10PM Ingraham:
170		 Tonight:
96		 O’Donnell:
128
11PM Gutfeld:
216		 Tonight:
100		 Ruhle:
88

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.380 | CNN: 477 | MSNBC: 940
Prime: FNC: 1.685 | CNN: 524 | MSNBC: 1.239

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.109		 Tapper:
530		 Wallace:
1.497
5PM Five:
2.719		 Tapper:
558		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier:
1.893		 Blitzer:
554		 Melber:
1.409
7PM Watters:
2.036		 Outfront:
559		 Reid:
1.125
8PM FNTonight:
1.476		 Cooper:
594		 All In:
1.190
9PM Hannity:
1.909		 Primetime:
517		 Wagner:
1.217
10PM Ingraham:
1.670		 Tonight:
461		 O’Donnell:
1.310
11PM Gutfeld:
1.684		 Tonight:
396		 Ruhle:
805

 

THIS IS WHAT IT LOOKED LIKE THIS TIME LAST YEAR

May 3, 2022 Mediaite

Key Demo

Total Viewers

LAST WEEK’S RATINGS WERE A DISASTER.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Vieira
John Vieira
57 minutes ago

It is good that they are showing their ‘true colours’…and that ‘knowledgeable’ viewers can dump them with good conscience as they did cnn, msnbc, et al…

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz