Fox Numbers Continue to Crash as They Try to Destroy Tucker’s Reputation

The Sentinel isn’t looking for Fox News to collapse, but they are. It seems like the more Fox trashes Tucker with leaks, the more they won’t get their viewers back. Cable is sinking to begin with and Fox seems intent on putting its demise on steroids.
They’ve lost the youth. Compare with this time last year at the end.
RATINGS: The Week
Tuesday, May 2 Scoreboard: Hannity, Ingraham Win Respective Hours; Fox News Tonight 3rd at 8 PM in Demo
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 155 | CNN: 104 | MSNBC: 107
Prime: FNC: 150 | CNN: 128 | MSNBC: 126
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
166
|Tapper:
105
|Wallace:
174
|5PM
|Five:
301
|Tapper:
119
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
200
|Blitzer:
126
|Melber:
157
|7PM
|Watters:
148
|Outfront:
120
|Reid:
115
|8PM
|FNTonight:
127
|Cooper:
149
|All In:
133
|9PM
|Hannity:
153
|Primetime:
140
|Wagner:
119
|10PM
|Ingraham:
170
|Tonight:
96
|O’Donnell:
128
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
216
|Tonight:
100
|Ruhle:
88
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.380 | CNN: 477 | MSNBC: 940
Prime: FNC: 1.685 | CNN: 524 | MSNBC: 1.239
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.109
|Tapper:
530
|Wallace:
1.497
|5PM
|Five:
2.719
|Tapper:
558
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
1.893
|Blitzer:
554
|Melber:
1.409
|7PM
|Watters:
2.036
|Outfront:
559
|Reid:
1.125
|8PM
|FNTonight:
1.476
|Cooper:
594
|All In:
1.190
|9PM
|Hannity:
1.909
|Primetime:
517
|Wagner:
1.217
|10PM
|Ingraham:
1.670
|Tonight:
461
|O’Donnell:
1.310
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
1.684
|Tonight:
396
|Ruhle:
805
THIS IS WHAT IT LOOKED LIKE THIS TIME LAST YEAR
May 3, 2022 Mediaite
Key Demo
Total Viewers
LAST WEEK’S RATINGS WERE A DISASTER.
It is good that they are showing their ‘true colours’…and that ‘knowledgeable’ viewers can dump them with good conscience as they did cnn, msnbc, et al…