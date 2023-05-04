Fox Numbers Continue to Crash as They Try to Destroy Tucker’s Reputation

The Sentinel isn’t looking for Fox News to collapse, but they are. It seems like the more Fox trashes Tucker with leaks, the more they won’t get their viewers back. Cable is sinking to begin with and Fox seems intent on putting its demise on steroids.

They’ve lost the youth. Compare with this time last year at the end.

RATINGS: The Week

Tuesday, May 2 Scoreboard: Hannity, Ingraham Win Respective Hours; Fox News Tonight 3rd at 8 PM in Demo

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 155 | CNN: 104 | MSNBC: 107

Prime: FNC: 150 | CNN: 128 | MSNBC: 126

FNC: CNN: MSNBC: 4PM Cavuto:

166 Tapper:

105 Wallace:

174 5PM Five:

301 Tapper:

119 Wallace:

— 6PM Baier:

200 Blitzer:

126 Melber:

157 7PM Watters:

148 Outfront:

120 Reid:

115 8PM FNTonight:

127 Cooper:

149 All In:

133 9PM Hannity:

153 Primetime:

140 Wagner:

119 10PM Ingraham:

170 Tonight:

96 O’Donnell:

128 11PM Gutfeld:

216 Tonight:

100 Ruhle:

88

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.380 | CNN: 477 | MSNBC: 940

Prime: FNC: 1.685 | CNN: 524 | MSNBC: 1.239

FNC: CNN: MSNBC: 4PM Cavuto:

1.109 Tapper:

530 Wallace:

1.497 5PM Five:

2.719 Tapper:

558 Wallace:

—- 6PM Baier:

1.893 Blitzer:

554 Melber:

1.409 7PM Watters:

2.036 Outfront:

559 Reid:

1.125 8PM FNTonight:

1.476 Cooper:

594 All In:

1.190 9PM Hannity:

1.909 Primetime:

517 Wagner:

1.217 10PM Ingraham:

1.670 Tonight:

461 O’Donnell:

1.310 11PM Gutfeld:

1.684 Tonight:

396 Ruhle:

805

THIS IS WHAT IT LOOKED LIKE THIS TIME LAST YEAR

May 3, 2022 Mediaite

Key Demo

Total Viewers

LAST WEEK’S RATINGS WERE A DISASTER.

