Pelosi uses her religion to say ALL will pay for abortions to moment of birth

















House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D.-Calif.) said at her press briefing today that funding abortion with federal tax dollars is a matter of “fairness and justice” and cited her faith as a “devout Catholic” to explain why.

She is a Marxist first and a Catholic not at all, despite what she tells you. Her lord is not God.

THE HYDE AMENDMENT IS GONE!

The Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Appropriations Act for fiscal 2022 does not include the Hyde Amendment.

They are going to make us all pay to kill unborn babies, even if they are a minute from birth. Democrats like to minimize human life and its value. There are sinister reasons for it among some.

When a reporter asked Pelosi why the Hyde Amendment “overturned,” she claims her religion supports this.

“Because it’s an issue of health of many women in America, especially those in lower-income situations and in different states,” Pelosi said. “And it is something that has been a priority for many of us a long time.

“As a devout Catholic and mother of five in six years, I feel that God blessed my husband and me with our beautiful family–five children in six years, almost to the day,” Pelosi said. “But it’s not up to me to dictate that that’s what other people should do. And it’s an issue of fairness and justice for poor women in our country.”

Where are Pope Francis and the Catholic bishops? Will they finally speak out strongly?

Here is a transcript from CNS News of Pelosi’s exchange with a reporter about federal funding of abortion:

Reporter: “Madam Speaker, there’s a bill before the House that would prohibit taxpayer-funded abortions that’s been brought by Republicans 37 times for a vote on the House Floor, but has been blocked by Democrats. Can you explain why?”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “It has been blocked by Democrats?”

Reporter: “Well, it has been blocked for a vote, to allow a vote on the House Floor. A bill to–”

Pelosi: “But it hasn’t been blocked by Democrats?

Reporter: “Well, it hasn’t been accepted, I should say.”

Pelosi: “Well, we will be voting on it. It passed in Committee. We think it’s the right thing to do. It’s something that many of us have been concerned about for a long time, as an issue of health, as an issue of fairness. And we will send the bills over to the Senate. We’ll see, maybe–”

Reporter: “No, I’m sorry. I think you misunderstood. It’s a bill to prohibit taxpayer-funded abortions, to have money go to taxpayer-funded abortions.”

Pelosi: “Well, that’s in the law for Medicaid. You’re talking about Medicaid. That’s in the law. What we have in our bill is to overturn that. There’s no need to have that. That is the law now.”

Reporter: “The reasons why to have it overturned?”

"Because it's an issue of health of many women in America, especially those in lower-income situations and in different states. And it is something that has been a priority for many of us a long time.

"As a devout Catholic and mother of five in six years, I feel that God blessed my husband and me with our beautiful family–five children in six years, almost to the day. But it's not up to me to dictate that that's what other people should do. And it's an issue of fairness and justice for poor women in our country."

