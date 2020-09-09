Oscars will only go to films meeting new diversity standards

The left has ruined comedy, sports, and now film in the name of political correctness. The film academy says movies will be required to meet at least two diversity standards to compete for the Oscar in the best picture category. It takes effect in 2024 but will be eased in during the 94th Academy Awards in 2022.

Anyone who supports artistic freedom and the absolute right of the creator to pursue their own vision will stop caring about the Oscars – if they haven’t already. It should be a big boon for independent films.

Standard A, as they call it, concerns on-screen representation themes and narratives. To achieve Standard A, the film must meet ONE of the following criteria:

A1. Lead or significant supporting actors

Asian

Hispanic/LatinX

Black/African American

Indigenous/Native American/Alaska Native

Middle Eastern/North African

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander

Other underrepresented race or ethnicity

A2. General ensemble cast

At least 30% of all actors in secondary and more minor roles are from at least two of the following underrepresented groups:

Women

Racial or ethnic group

LGBTQ

People with cognitive or physical disabilities, or who are deaf or hard of hearing.

A3. Main storyline/subject matter

The main storyline(s), theme or narrative of the film is centered on an underrepresented group(s).

Women

Racial or ethnic group

LGBTQ

People with cognitive or physical disabilities, or who are deaf or hard of hearing

The Wrap reported that in the 1950s, they set standards to disqualify Communists. That’s funny since now they are promoting communist ideals.

The Academy claims the standards will best meet the diversity of the audience, but it is evident that whites, who make up the majority in the country, are out of favor. In addition, it means people won’t hire the best; they will hire according to superficial criteria, which most don’t care about.

As one Twitter user wrote, “In other words, the Oscars are akin to social justice org awarding only those that advance its causes? Will they rename their award titles so they reflect this change? “Best SJ Director”, “Best SJ Movie”) Or will they keep as-is, and intentionally mislead the public?”

We are about to be indoctrinated full-time.