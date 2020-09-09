We won’t know the results of the November elections for weeks

The Secretary of State of Michigan announced that it will take weeks to determine the winner of the election. That isn’t the only state. Blue states throughout the nation are predicting the same thing will happen. The leftist Republican governor of Ohio is planning to take weeks also.

Most have sent or are sending millions of ballots to alleged voters so they can vote by mail. Voters who are ineligible will likely receive them or they could be stolen.

Mark Steyn said on Rush’s show yesterday that the left wants to deprive Donald Trump of an Election Day win. We will be Belarus.

As these votes come in for weeks, they might well pop up in car trunks and in closets in post offices just as they did in Orange Country, California. There was no chain of custody. It’s called ballot harvesting.

ZUCKERBERG SAYS IT’S LEGIT

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants the media to assure Americans there’s nothing illegitimate about waiting weeks for election results.

“What we and the other media need to start doing is preparing the American people that there is nothing illegitimate about this election taking additional days or weeks to make sure all the votes are counted,” the unelected Democrat told Axios.

Zuckerberg wants the election to drag on until they get the result they want. They will have trucks delivering mail in ballots weeks after Trump had already won to flip the votes. Big Tech will be facilitating the theft of our election https://t.co/ZfvittHbj8 — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) September 8, 2020

It’s normal? Don’t believe your lying eyes.

Newsday went further and advised New Yorkers to vote by absentee mail and in-person since the machines will somehow straighten it out. As it turns out, that isn’t working very well.

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Tuesday that more than 1,000 people double-voted in the June 9 primary.

1,000 voters in Georgia’s primary voted by absentee ballot and then later showed up to vote in person.

Double voting is a felony that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 and Raffensperger vowed to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.

The Secretary of State’s office is currently investigating and will hand the findings over to Georgia’s attorney general and DAs for prosecution.

About 150,000 of the Georgia voters who requested absentee ballots for the June primary later showed up to vote in person, Raffensperger said. One thousand of them ended up casting a second ballot, and his office intends to investigate every case thoroughly, he said.

Now multiply that by millions of voters across the country.