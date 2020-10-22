Scranton Joe is the ‘Chairman’ says former partner, confirms China deal

Tony Bobulinski is a former partner of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, and Joe’s brother Jim in the China scheme.

He confirms for the NY Post that he was one of the recipients of the May 13, 2017, e-mail published by The Post eight days ago. That e-mail, from another partner in the group, laid out cash and equity positions and mysteriously included a 10 percent set-aside for “the big guy.”

Sources have said the “big guy” was Joe Biden. Matter-of-factly, Bobulinski states that the “e-mail is genuine” and that the former vice president is “the big guy.”

So our Democrat candidate is a slow-witted, worn-out man who was making deals with Communist Chinese while lying to Americans. Hardscrabble Joe from Scranton is lying to us. Joe is the one who told us he never spoke with Hunter about his business dealings abroad, but he was the recipient of 10% of the deals and the ‘Big Guy,’ says a former partner.

Michael Goodwin writes at the Post, “they traveled together to China on Air Force Two, where Hunter landed a $1.5 billion commitment from a government-controlled Chinese bank. Then there was Hunter’s $83,000-a-month gig on the board of a Ukrainian energy company — despite his lack of experience in Ukraine or knowledge of energy.”

“It was no coincidence that the vice president was the Obama administration’s point man in both countries. Wherever Joe went, Hunter went along, not to do good, but to do well. Very well.”

The China deal is credibly confirmed and Joe was making money off of it.

FEDS SUBPOENAED HUNTER’S LAPTOP IN A MONEY LAUNDERING SCHEME

THE PLAN

A damning paragraph in a 689-word statement from Mr. Bobulinski involves Hunter calling his father “my chairman” and frequently asking him to sign off on deals or give advice.

“I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business,” says Bobulinski, who was the CEO of the company being formed. “I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”

It seems the plan was always to sell Joe’s name and influence.

In May 2017, Joe was out of the vice presidency for four months but the negotiations began before.

During the Democratic primaries, Biden mocked the idea that the Asian power is a threat, saying, “China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man.”

When Trump blocked flights from China during the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, Biden accused him of “xenophobic fear-mongering” and labeled the president a “racist” for calling the disease the “Wuhan virus.”

He should have called it the Chinese Communist Party virus.

MOUNTAINS OF EVIDENCE

Mr. Bobulinisi has mountains of evidence in the form of documents, e-mails, messages, and other proof that he uploaded to a file sharing service last night.

He also says that he turned over all his evidence to two Senate committees Wednesday that requested it.

An earlier report by one panel, the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, chaired by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), revealed things about the Biden partnership that Bobulinksi says he didn’t know.

As he puts it: “The Johnson Report connected some dots in a way that shocked me — it made me realize the Bidens had gone behind my back and gotten paid millions of dollars by the Chinese, even though they told me they hadn’t and wouldn’t do that to their partners.”

“I could no longer allow my family’s name to be associated or tied to Russian disinformation or implied lies and false narratives dominating the media right now,” Bobulinski wrote.

THE STATEMENT

Full Statement From Tony Bobulinski to the New York Post

