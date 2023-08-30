Fox Reveals the Names of the Co-Moderators for the Next Fox GOP Debate

Fox News revealed that Stuart Varney and Dana Perino will co-moderate the second Republican presidential primary debate. Univision’s Ilia Calderón will also interview the scheduled for September 27 on the FOX Business Network.

That’s not a particularly exciting lineup for most viewers. Tucker should interview Donald Trump again on September 27th.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, California, will host the debate.

“We are very proud to have Stuart Varney and Dana Perino co-moderating the second debate with Univision to provide Americans with a comprehensive view of the qualifying candidates vying for the Republican nomination for president,” said FOX News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace.

Varney, best known for his work on the Fox Business Network and “Varney & Co.,” was born in Derbyshire, England.

Perino served as the White House Press Secretary for President George W. Bush from September 14, 2007, to January 20, 2009.

Maria Martinez-Guzman, the Executive Vice President of Univision, was enthusiastic about educating Hispanic voters before the crucial GOP primary. “As the No. 1 source of news for the U.S. Hispanic community, Noticias Univision’s participation as co-host of the second 2023 Republican primary debate reflects the journalistic mission of TelevisaUnivision’s news division to provide our audience with fair and balanced information.”

“As in past election cycles, we seek to inform Hispanic voters nationwide about their choices while representing our community’s issues during this election cycle,” stated Martinez-Guzman.

Fox News debate bombed during the 1st debate with only 12.8 million viewers. The prior debate had 25 million.

Tucker’s interview, live-streamed at the same time as the debate with Donald Trump, reached 262.8 million Twitter views and 844.7 thousand likes. A measure of the audience comparable to the Fox measure found that Tucker had 19 million viewers.

The Fox debate was a made-for-TV debate with phony fights, and the Trump debate was an interesting conversation.

