Biden Appeals for a Stay to Keep the Mass Invasion Going

Biden administration asked for an emergency stay of the judge’s decision blocking Biden from releasing migrants without court dates.

New York Post reported that some illegal immigrants were given court dates as late as 2032 and 2035 in Chicago and Florida.

THE STAY

Justice Department attorneys on Saturday asked the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Florida for an emergency stay on Judge T. Kent Wetherell II’s two-week restraining order on the Biden administration policy, notifying the court of the administration’s intention to appeal to the 11th Circuit, according to court documents.

A two-week delay would upset his plan of an orderly invasion.

Wetherell blocked the administration’s “parole with conditions” policy Thursday in response to a lawsuit from Florida. The order came as migrants surged to the U.S. border as the Title 42 public health order. It allows for the quick removal of migrants due to the COVID-19 pandemic — expired. Agents encountered over 10,000 migrants on multiple days and more than 25,000 in custody as of Friday morning.

THE BORDER IS WIDE OPEN; A STAY WOULD INTERFERE

Do you get it? The border is wide open, and he wants to keep it that way. It aligns with the New World Order of Klaus Schwab and George Soros. Mayorkas’s plan is to do it in an orderly fashion so you don’t know what hit you. The overall plan is to destroy sovereignty and establish one world government. The new voters will give Democrats and RINOs the permanent electoral majority, and they will then join with the UN, WEF, WHO, World Bank, and all the other globalists, ceding our freedoms and culture.

The release policy was outlined in a Border Patrol memo this week. The policy says that migrants can be allowed into the country on parole. Parole was never meant for this. The process is typically reserved for “urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit.” The release policy goes into effect if CBP faces overcrowding.

The memo calls the practice “parole with conditions,” as migrants must make an appointment with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or request a Notice to Appear by mail.

We are a Third World nation, and the people have no rights. Biden and his administration have taken our rights away from us. This shouldn’t be a partisan issue.

