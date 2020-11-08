FoxExit? Fox refers to Sleepy Joe as the President-Elect

Fox News must be in charge of deciding the race is over, along with the rest of the mainstream media. They are now referring to sleepy Joe as the President-Elect.

“President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday visited the grave of his late son Beau. He is buried at the Catholic church near his home in Delaware,” Fox wrote.

Roger Ailes is rolling over in his grave, and FoxExit is starting to look good. During the day, they are sometimes to the left of CNN.

Biden paid his respects the day after most major news outlets, including the Fox News Decision Desk, projected him the winner of the 2020 presidential election, Fox reported

Then they wrote, “The second Catholic to be elected president, Biden attended church at St. Joseph on the Brandywine near his home in Wilmington, Delaware, as he does nearly every week. After the service, he visited the church cemetery where his son Beau, his wife Neilia, and daughter Naomi have been laid to rest.”

Since when do Catholics get to murder the unborn to the moment of birth and then pretend they are good Catholics?

