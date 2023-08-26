Fox’s “Explosive” and “Exclusive” Interview with Ukraine Prosecutor

This morning, Brian Kilmeade told John Catsimatidis and Rita Cosby on The Cats Roundtable that he had an explosive interview with the fired Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who believes Joe and Hunter Biden bribed Ukrainian officials.

Ms. Cosby and Mr. Catsimatidis acted shocked and raved about Kilmeade’s interview to be aired on Saturday.

Fox News posted an article today about the “exclusive” and “explosive” interview.

This is old news; everyone is acting like it’s not. We’ve known for years about the public admission by Joe Biden. We posted a previous “explosive Interview” in early August with Mr. Shokin.

I’m used to CNN pulling this, but this is Fox. They finally got the courage to report this old news, and they are pretending it’s a new, explosive report. From what Fox reported as a preview, there is nothing new. It isn’t very reassuring.

Corporate news is pathetic.

This is the damning early August interview

This is Viktor Shokin. He is the Ukrainian prosecutor that Biden accused of being corrupt and had removed. In this video he responds to accusations that his investigation into Burisma was dormant or that he was corrupt. He tells the truth about why he was removed as prosecutor.… pic.twitter.com/4kmXexBsmL — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 4, 2023

You just can’t trust corporate news.

The thing that struck me is what Shokin said in early August. He said there was never an example of corruption given by anyone. They just slandered him.

NOT ONE EXAMPLE OF CORRUPTION

No one as yet has given Mr. Shokin even one example of how he was corrupt. No one criticized his work, and as late as 2015, officials told him they knew it was “slander.” As Mr. Shokin said, if Biden had any proof of my corruption, he would have spoken out loudly. Everything was done behind the scenes.

He thinks that Biden considers Ukraine his oyster and he’s the boss. He said he had humiliated Ukraine. Mr. Shokin was also not happy with his use of the word b****. Under Barack Obama, The United States interfered in the affairs of Ukraine, he said. Appointments were made with the permission of the United States. That continued under Joe Biden even to the level of the deputy prosecutor general.

The prosecutor they replaced him with was in jail for corruption.

Sounds like Biden’s kind of guy.

