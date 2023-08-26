The hard Left plans never to let Donald Trump serve as president again. They are trying to imprison him and his aides for the rest of their lives. They aren’t the only threats. There are Iranians, for example, who have promised to kill him.

Is Donald Trump’s life in danger? Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino thinks so.

“Donald Trump’s life is in real danger, and he knows it.

“I’ve told you before, Trump’s life is an actual danger and people know it. The threat level, listen to me, please, his life is in real danger. It’s not theoretical danger. It’s not spreadsheet danger. There are very serious people from the Iranians on down to lunatics who would kill this guy in a heartbeat, and a lot of people in the inner circle, if you know what I mean.

“I know it. I’ve had this conversation with a number of people… There’s a reason Tucker Carlson asked this question last night, and I want you to pay very close attention to the answer about them being savages and sick, because he’s briefed on it all the time.

Mr. Bongino played the clip from Tucker’s interview this week.

Tucker had asked Donald Trump if he was “worried that they’re going to try and kill you why wouldn’t they try and kill you honestly.”

Trump responded, “They’re savage animals. They are sick people, really sick. There are people who are really sick folks.”

Bongino said, “He’s briefed on this all the time. He’s briefed on it all the time, everything. I’ve told you about Trump’s life being in danger… I don’t need clicks. I don’t need any of that. I need this guy to stay alive and he’s in real danger and he knows it. …Tucker knows it too. He didn’t ask that question by accident.”

Does anyone doubt it? You’ve heard the hate.

