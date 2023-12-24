Fox’s Neil Cavuto Had Bill Barr on So He Could Bash Trump

Bill Barr was on with Neil Cavuto on Saturday. Barr is the attorney general who hid Hunter’s laptop so Biden could be elected. He told Neil, another Trump hater, that the reason he doesn’t support Donald Trump is because he’s afraid he won’t be controllable. He said he has to be controlled.

Controlled from what? From dismantling the bureaucratic state? Prosecuting criminals? Ending wars? Social media posts?

Barr’s Grievances:

“Trump needs people around him who will push back and help keep him on the straight and narrow,” Barr said in a Fox News interview Saturday.

“During his first term, the main way that could be done is by pointing out to him how this would hurt his prospects for a second term,” he continued. “Once he wins a second term, I don’t know you know what considerations can be used to push back against bad ideas.”

“One of the reasons I’m against Trump as the nominee is because I don’t think he’s going to move the country forward,” Barr said.

“I’m worried that his style of governance, his continuing to pander to anger and frustration versus a constructive approach to solving our problems, is going to be chaotic and not accomplish very much,” he added. “He’ll be a lame-duck president.”

Barr is still pushing establishment warmonger Nikki Haley.

Asked to give hypothetical advice to Trump’s next attorney general pick, Barr said he would urge them to stand up to Trump when needed.

“He has to be ready to say no and to resign,” Barr said

Barr, a Bush boy, needs to stop talking after his poor performance as Attorney General.

He’s worried about abuse of power. An X poster listed Barr’s abuses of power:

Ignored election fraud He held back during impeachment that the Russian Dossier was b.s. Allowed Epstein to be killed Didn’t release Epstein’s list Barr didn’t prosecute Epstein’s client list Didn’t prosecute Hunter based on Laptop, etc. He didn’t prosecute Biden’s foreign pay-to-play payment scheme Allowed Jan 6 to happen

We should add that he let Antifa and Black Lives Matter run amok.

Barr said he won’t vote for Biden, who’s worse than Trump, and suggested he’ll vote for Donald Trump.

Barr never investigated possible election fraud, and didn’t interview one witness.

Just to add context, it was this that Barr lied about that stopped Trumps Executive Order from moving forward. Barr’s report said he didn’t find election fraud. https://t.co/k9ALW6VCsZ — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) December 24, 2023

Bill Barr prosecuted 0 people on Epstein’s client list. His loyalty is to DC corruption nothing else. He’s a traitor. — The Hancock (@HancockThe1011) December 23, 2023

