A Great Reminder About Freedoms This Christmas

Politicians and out-of-control TV doctors took our freedoms away only two years ago. I fear they are getting ready for another pandemic. Democrat media like NBC keeps warning about increased hospitalizations, and a couple of schools are making children mask up over the flu now.

Cherish your freedom to enjoy the holidays! Reagan was right when he said we are always only one generation away from losing them.

I hope everybody is enjoying the holidays. I also hope people appreciate how important it is to be free to gather & enjoy each other. Have fun, but never let yourself forget, it was illegal to have a family Christmas gathering only a couple years ago. Don’t take freedoms… pic.twitter.com/ORRLkff3sa — Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) December 24, 2023

