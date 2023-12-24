A Great Reminder About Freedoms This Christmas

M Dowling
Politicians and out-of-control TV doctors took our freedoms away only two years ago. I fear they are getting ready for another pandemic. Democrat media like NBC keeps warning about increased hospitalizations, and a couple of schools are making children mask up over the flu now.

Cherish your freedom to enjoy the holidays! Reagan was right when he said we are always only one generation away from losing them.

 


