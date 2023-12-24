Radicals Vandalize Abe Lincoln Statue in the Blue Hellhole of NYC

Lunatics vandalized a statue of a hero – Abraham Lincoln – in the blue hellhole of New York City. No one will do anything about it, so the communists will continue to run wild. Many of these people need to be deported ASAP.

This is disgusting, and the police should be allowed to do their job, but they’re not.

They want to free Gaza, and that’s exactly what Israel is trying to do by destroying Hamas.

You will notice that the Islamofascists, not to be confused with normal Muslims, have joined forces with the communist Antifa and Black Lives Matter youth. It’s a dangerous movement that should have been addressed years ago. They have chapters on many of our universities and want to overthrow our government.

It’s not rioters on J6 you have to worry about, but rather our administration and these radical lunatics. J6 is a distraction from the actual threat.

Anti-Israel protesters have vandalized a statue of Abraham Lincoln in New York City. They drew the communist hammer and sickle on it and wrote “Free Gaza” These people hate America. pic.twitter.com/HMy0QKqNa4 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 23, 2023

Look at how many they let into our country https://t.co/V2AvOpwaEn — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) December 24, 2023

