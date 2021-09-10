Biden’s order is clearly “unconstitutional” – OSHA can’t pass laws

As Kentucky representative Thomas Massie writes, Biden’s latest dictum is clearly “unconstitutional”.
“OSHA has no more authority to enforce this (there’s no statutory authorization) than CDC had to issue the eviction moratorium. Which is to say they both have ZERO authority to do these things. Congress makes the laws in a constitutional republic.”
Harmeet Dhillon said on Tucker’s show, hosted by Jesse Waters last night, that she will file a lawsuit against this unconstitutional order. She said it’s unconstitutional as it concerns private employers, and as far as public institutions, Biden gave a carve-out to the entire postal service workers who are constantly exposed. (see video below).
Tonight, while Biden was announcing his unconstitutional executive order for workplace vaccine mandates, state Rep @SavannahLMaddox was fighting to stop vaccine mandates in Kentucky. She didn’t have the votes to prevail, but she is a hero. Listen to her speech. pic.twitter.com/xRIvFLxlD5
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 10, 2021
One Twitter user wrote: “If you have to carry a card in your pocket (or pass on your phone) proving you injected a drug into your body to gain access to grocery stores, receive medical care or to freely move about society then you no longer live in a free country and you are no longer sovereign over your own body. And that should concern everyone, regardless of political party or medical choices.
Amen!
Sidney Powell is the first to be filing a lawsuit, she is of course ridiculed on this site as a crackpot. She has incredible courage and devotion to causes which do not benefit her.
There is no RINO on Faux or anywhere else who will show sufficient leadership and integrity on this issue.
During his presser he let the truth out: “We’re going to protect vaccinated workers against unvaccinated workers.”……………….What?…………….Isn’t that the vaccines job?………If the vaccines are in fact vaccines and work then….. what protection do those who choose to get them need? None! But if they don’t work — if you get vaccinated and are still at risk then why would someone take one?
Only because the Republicans have not come up with an idea to use it to their advantage.