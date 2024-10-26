Fr. Vigano Warns Catholics Not to Vote for “Infernal Monster” Harris

The New York Post reports former Vatican Ambassador Archbishop Carlo Vigano encouraged Catholics not to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, referring to her as “an infernal monster who obeys Satan.”

On Tuesday, he published a fiery open letter to Catholics, declaring that voting for VP Harris would be a “grave sin.”

“The choice is between a conservative President, who is paying with his very life for his fight against the deep state, and an infernal monster who obeys Satan,” Vigano wrote. “For a Catholic, there can be no question: voting for Kamala Harris is morally inadmissible and constitutes a very grave sin. Nor is it morally possible to abstain because in this war, declaring oneself neutral means allying oneself with the enemy.”

Voting for Trump “means firmly distancing ourselves from an anti-Catholic, anti-Christian, and anti-human vision of society. It means stopping those who want to create a hellish dystopia that is even worse than the one announced by George Orwell.”

Vigano, the former archbishop of Ulpiana, was excommunicated for opposing the Pope’s leftist changes to the church. Mostly, the Pope did it to make his voice less important.

The Only Possible Choice

He called cultural issues in the United States, like “woke” ideology and sexually explicit material being taught in public schools, which he called “dens of indoctrination and corruption from kindergarten onwards.”

He said Trump was “the only possible choice to counter the globalist coup that the woke Left is about to implement definitively, irreparably, and with incalculable damage for future generations.”

“We want Christ to reign, and we proclaim it with pride: Christ is King!” he declared. “They want the Antichrist to reign, whose tyranny is made of chaos, war, disease, famine, and death.”

The former archbishop went on to blast Kamala Harris as a George Soros “puppet,” who is controlled by former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

According to a recent Pew Research Center survey, Trump is winning the Catholic vote over Harris by 52 percent to 47 percent.