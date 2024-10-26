Ken Paxton Demands an Investigation Into Act Blue

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has formally requested a criminal referral to the Biden Department of [In]Justice (DOJ) to initiate an investigation into ActBlue.

Paxton’s office uncovered a network of illicit activities involving straw donations [Campaign donations using false names and untraceable payment methods] funneled through ActBlue to influence American elections illegally.

The first time Sentinel heard of potential money laundering through Act Blue was when James O’Keefe went door-to-door researching the donations that seemed implausible, in March 2023.

Shadowy actors almost definitely exploit ActBlue’s platform to make large-scale illegal donations.

Since this became known, Act Blue has demanded CVV numbers on credit cards. It has changed nothing.

ActBlue DOJ Referral Letter

The Letter Reads

The Texas Attorney General’s office is investigating circumstances surrounding highly suspicious campaign contributions made through political committee online contribution platforms.

That investigation has uncovered alarming evidence showing that anonymous actors are systematically making contributions through ActBlue’s platform in the name of other people.

This conduct appears to be criminal in a number of ways, including under 18 U.S.C. § 1343 (wire fraud); 18 U.S.C. § 1028 (identity theft); and 52 U.S.C. § 30122 (making contributions in the name of another).

The Texas Attorney General’s office is investigating circumstances surrounding highly suspicious campaign contributions made through political committee online contribution platforms.

That investigation has uncovered alarming evidence showing that anonymous actors are systematically making contributions through ActBlue’s platform in the name of other people.

This conduct appears to be criminal in a number of ways, including under 18 U.S.C. § 1343 (wire fraud); 18 U.S.C. § 1028 (identity theft); and 52 U.S.C. § 30122 (making contributions in the name of another).