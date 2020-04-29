Framed! FBI discussed getting Flynn to lie “to get him fired”

“What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute [Flynn] or get him fired?”

FRAMED

Shocking and explosive new internal FBI documents unsealed Wednesday show that top bureau officials opening discussed interviewing and entrapping then-national security adviser Michael Flynn in the White House.

Their “goal” was “to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired.”

The notes, handwritten by former FBI general counsel James A. Baker, indicated that agents planned to get Flynn “to admit to breaking the Logan Act” and catch him in a lie.

The bombshell documents strongly suggested the agents weren’t investigating his contacts with Russians but instead trying to get him removed. They didn’t want him in that position. He was going into it with the intention of cleaning house.

The Justice Department turned over the documents just this week, even though a February 2018 standing order in the case required the government to turn over any exculpatory materials in its possession that pertained to Flynn.

BACKGROUND

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and agent Peter Strzok pressed Flynn not to have an attorney present during the questioning that led to his guilty plea.

A Washington Post article published one day before Flynn’s White House interview with the agents, citing FBI sources, who remain unknown, publicly revealed that the FBI had wiretapped Flynn’s calls and cleared him of any criminal conduct.

The documents also revealed that ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page emailed Strzok concerning how to conduct the Flynn interview.

The two of them were Trump haters who constantly shared emails expressing their contempt for the Trump administration.

FBI Director Christopher Wray is allegedly behind holding these papers back, along with top legal counsel for the FBI, Dana Boente. Why aren’t they fired if this is true?

READ THE NOTES

#FLYNN docs just unsealed, including handwritten notes 1/24/2017 day of Flynn FBI interview. Transcript: “What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?” Read transcript notes, copy original just filed. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/8oqUok8i7m — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 29, 2020