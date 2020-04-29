Pelosi picks top pro-impeachment reps for her virus committee

Just in case President Trump is re-elected, Speaker Nancy Pelosi might have an impeachment committee already in place. In the meantime, the committee will be used to attack the president up until the election.

The House committee to oversee the response to the coronavirus will be chaired by partisan Rep. James Clyburn.

The six new Democrats constantly call for impeachment and they are: House Financial Service Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., House Small Business Committee Chairwoman Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., and Reps. Bill Foster, D-Ill., Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Andy Kim, D-N.J.

They are all very far-left representatives.

Pelosi said the committee was designed to address the “here and now,” specifically concerning the allocation of federal funds directed to the economic recovery. She said it’s like the committee chaired by then-Sen. Harry Truman in 1941 to investigate waste, fraud, and abuse in defense spending in the early days of World War II.

“We must be sure that the money we put forth goes to those who need it most, in a way that addresses disparities in access to health care and credit,” Pelosi said Wednesday. “We also owe it to the American people to prevent waste, fraud and abuse and to protect against price-gouging and profiteering.”

“As we respond to this unprecedented pandemic, there will be other opportunities for Member participation which have been suggested for inclusion in legislation.”

If that’s true, why did she pick the biggest Trump haters?

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California will probably pick the Republicans for the committee. He called her out for her obvious agenda.

“Instead of looking for innovative ways to help the American people, Speaker Pelosi has chosen to pursue ‘impeachment 2.0’ with a partisan and unnecessary oversight committee,” the McCarthy spokesman told Fox News.